Lockie Ferguson receives maiden call-up in New Zealand Test squad

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has received a maiden call-up in the 15-member New Zealand Test squad for the upcoming series against England and Australia.

Reflecting on his inclusion, national selector Gavin Larsen said that Ferguson has been knocking on the door for the Test debut for a while now.

“It’s well documented he has raw pace, but he also possesses a quality bowling skill set and has proved his durability. He showed good form against England in the recent T20 series and backed that up with a solid outing for the Auckland Aces in the Plunket Shield, where he claimed four for 23 against the Wellington Firebirds," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Larsen as saying.

Larsen further said that New Zealand's pace bowling attack is already strong at the moment, but Lockie's presence will add another dimension to the picture.

“Our pace bowling stocks are strong at the moment and we feel Lockie will add another dimension to the picture, and will create some great competition," he said.

Ferguson has been a regular member for New Zealand in the limited-overs format in recent times, having also played a key role in the 2019 ICC World Cup where he took 21 wickets.

Meanwhile, skipper Kane Williamson--who was forced to miss his side's recent T20I series against England-- has regained full fitness and is all set to lead the side once again.

Leg-spinner Todd Astle has also been named in the squad, while spinners Will Somerville and Ajaz Patel have both been left out for the series against England and Australia.

New Zealand are slated to play two-match Test series against England from November 21 before they will head into the three-match Test series against Australia from December 12.

The full squad is as follows:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling