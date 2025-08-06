Lockie Ferguson Returns To Action In The Hundred, Says Playing For New Zealand Still His Priority

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is all set to return to competitive cricket as he joins the Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2025, England’s popular 100-ball cricket league. The Rockets will be captained by England all-rounder David Willey. Ferguson, who has battled multiple injuries in recent months, says he is now fit and looking forward to hitting the ground running.

Ferguson had missed the 2025 Champions Trophy after suffering a hamstring injury while playing in the UAE’s ILT20 league, and earlier, he injured his left leg during the IPL. Now fully recovered, the 34-year-old pacer will make his comeback in The Hundred. Trent Rockets are scheduled to play their first match on Friday against Birmingham Phoenix, while the tournament begins Tuesday with London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles.

No Central Contract, But Strong National Commitment

Although Ferguson has declined a central contract from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) this year, he insists that his commitment to the national team remains firm.

In a recent interaction with HT during a media roundtable, Ferguson said,

“I'm still very committed to playing for New Zealand. I still love playing for my country. It’s just about finding the balance between franchise cricket and international cricket.”

Ferguson added that while franchise cricket offers many opportunities, representing his country in World Cups is still the “pinnacle” of his career.

Ferguson is not alone in this approach. Several Kiwi cricketers have opted out of central contracts or were not offered them. Players like Tim Southee (retired), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, and Josh Clarkson are no longer under NZC contracts. Big names such as Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Ferguson himself have signed casual contracts, allowing them more flexibility to play in franchise leagues worldwide.

In recent years, stars like Trent Boult and Adam Milne have also moved away from full-time national contracts to focus more on global leagues. This trend has led to concerns about the future importance of international cricket.

Ferguson believes every board is trying to find a suitable balance between franchise and international cricket. He added that after his stint in The Hundred, he would return home for three upcoming series with New Zealand.

“It's nice to play in home conditions. It doesn’t happen as much as before, but it’s always special. World Cups still remain the highest goal,” he emphasized.

With Ferguson’s return, both Trent Rockets and New Zealand Cricket will be hoping he stays fit and firing as they prepare for a busy international and franchise season ahead.