Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a pointed dig at his critics following Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday, July 11. When asked about being under constant scrutiny, the star bowler responded with a touch of sarcasm, saying he is happy if people are earning money because of him. Bumrah delivered a standout performance for India on Day 2 at Lord’s. He picked up three crucial wickets in the opening session, including England captain Ben Stokes (44) and centurion Joe Root (104), eventually finishing with figures that earned him his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Addressing the media after the day’s play, Bumrah was asked about the criticism he often faces despite his consistent performances. Making it clear that he pays little attention to outside noise, Bumrah responded with wit and clarity.

"It's good to be on the Honours board, but I know that discussions will keep happening. There are so many cameras here. Even when we practice, there are so many cameras. This is the era of views, subscribers. I know that everyone wants to create something sensational. Things happen, but it's not in my hands.

"Log paise kama rahe hai mere through toh achi baat hai [People are earning money through me, which is good]. At least they will give me blessings that I gave them viewership. But I don't think about all those things," Bumrah said.

Bumrah had received criticism after being rested for the second Test in Birmingham, especially following India’s loss in the series opener. However, India bounced back strongly without him, securing a historic 336-run victory.

Reflecting on the nature of judgment in sports, Bumrah cited the example of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to highlight how scrutiny is part and parcel of being a professional athlete.

"You will be judged as long as you are wearing this jersey. Every cricketer goes through that. As long as I am on TV, judgments will keep coming. Obviously, that's part and parcel of professional sport. You will always be judged by your performances day in and day out. Sachin sir played 200 Test matches, he was also still judged. So everybody judges. That's how it is," he added.

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul at Lord’s marked his 13th such performance in away Tests, breaking the previous Indian record held by Kapil Dev, who had taken 12 five-wicket hauls on foreign soil