Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli has hit back strongly at critics targeting the former India captain following his retirement from Test cricket. His reaction comes after former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar made a pointed remark questioning Kohli’s decision to step away from the longest format.

Vikas Kohli slams critics after Manjrekar’s remark

Sanjay Manjrekar recently expressed disappointment over Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, suggesting that the star batter should have shown greater patience and resilience to work through his lean patch and rediscover his best form instead of calling time on his red ball career. The comments triggered a sharp response from Kohli’s family.

Taking to the social media platform Threads, Vikas Kohli lashed out at what he described as habitual critics who, in his view, continue to invoke Virat’s name to remain relevant in public discourse. Although he did not directly name Manjrekar, the timing of the post led many fans to believe it was aimed squarely at the commentator.

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas spitting facts pic.twitter.com/zdxuVb6IBG — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) January 7, 2026

“Seems like logon ki daal roti nahi chalti bina Virat Kohli ka naam liye hue. (Seems like people cannot run their households without feeding on Virat Kohli's name),” Vikas wrote on Threads.

The post quickly drew attention online, reigniting debate around Kohli’s career decisions and the scrutiny he continues to face even after stepping away from Test cricket.

A history of pushback against criticism

This is not the first time Vikas Kohli has come to his brother’s defence. He has previously challenged Sanjay Manjrekar’s observations, most notably during discussions around Virat Kohli’s strike rate in the Indian Premier League. The latest post once again underlines the ongoing friction between Kohli’s inner circle and sections of the media that have been vocal about his choices in the latter phase of his international career.

The exchange highlights a broader tension surrounding Kohli’s transition away from certain formats, with supporters backing his decisions while critics continue to question the timing and intent behind them.

Virat Kohli shines in ODIs despite off-field noise

Away from the controversy, Virat Kohli has continued to deliver outstanding performances on the field in the ODI format. Heading into the upcoming series against New Zealand, Kohli was instrumental in India’s 2-1 series win over South Africa in December 2025. He finished as the leading run scorer with 302 runs from three matches, registering scores of 135, 102 and an unbeaten 65.

In a rare move aimed at maintaining match rhythm, Kohli also returned to domestic cricket, representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time in nearly 15 years. He made an immediate impact with a commanding 131 off 101 balls against Andhra, followed by a fluent 77 off 61 balls versus Gujarat. Those knocks not only helped Delhi secure crucial victories but also saw Kohli become the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, eclipsing a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Fans throng Vadodara ahead of New Zealand series

The buzz around Kohli reached another level on January 7 when he arrived in Vadodara ahead of the New Zealand series. Huge crowds gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the star batter, forcing authorities to deploy additional security to manage the situation.

All eyes will now be on Kohli as India prepare for the three match ODI series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on January 11, with the veteran batter once again at the centre of attention both on and off the field.