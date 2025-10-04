London Spirit Appoints RCB’s Head Coach Andy Flower Ahead Of 2026 Season

London Spirit have announced Andy Flower as the new head coach of their men’s team ahead of the 2026 season of The Hundred, reuniting him with Mo Bobat, the franchise’s Director of Cricket. The duo previously worked together at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where they played a key role in leading the team to their maiden IPL title earlier this year.

Flower Brings Wealth of Experience

Andy Flower, one of cricket’s most respected coaches, has an impressive track record:

Served as England’s head coach, guiding them to three Ashes victories and an ICC World T20 title.

Coached Trent Rockets to The Hundred championship in 2022.

Led Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League to strong performances.

His experience in both international and franchise cricket is expected to be a major asset for the London Spirit.

Reuniting with Mo Bobat

The reunion with Mo Bobat is seen as a strategic masterstroke. Bobat’s role as Director of Cricket at RCB was crucial in the franchise’s IPL success, and his collaboration with Flower is expected to bring a winning edge to the London Spirit. The duo’s combination of tactical acumen and coaching expertise could transform the team into genuine title contenders.

A Fresh Start for London Spirit

The franchise has also undergone recent changes in ownership, with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and US-based consortium Tech Titans now sharing control. The new investment aims to bolster the team both on and off the field, creating a strong foundation for the upcoming season.

Looking Ahead

With Flower at the helm and Bobat by his side, London Spirit fans can expect a revitalised team ready to challenge for top honours in The Hundred 2026. The blend of experienced leadership and strategic planning sets the stage for an exciting new era for the franchise.