LONDON SPIRIT VS OVAL INVINCIBLES LIVE STREAMING

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Picks, Captain, Playing XI for The Hundred 2025 Match

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles live streaming, match time, head‑to‑head stats and fantasy Dream11 picks for The Hundred Men’s 2025 opener at Lord’s—Oval Invincibles eye a historic third title defense at Lord’s on August 5, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Oval Invincibles latest newsThe Hundred 2025 kicks off with a blockbuster opener between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 5. With both teams boasting explosive talent and proven match-winners, fantasy cricket fans are in for a treat. Here's your go-to Dream11 team prediction, fantasy tips, and captaincy choices for today’s match.

Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred Men’s 2025
Date: August 5, 2025
Time: 11 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, FanCode (India)

London Spirit Key Players

Dan Lawrence (C): Top-order batter and captain, strong T20 record
Adam Rossington: Aggressive wicketkeeper-batter
Daniel Worrall: Consistent wicket-taker with the new ball

Oval Invincibles Key Players

Sam Billings (C): Reliable finisher and experienced leader
Will Jacks: Dangerous power-hitter, ideal for captain pick
Gus Atkinson: Death-over specialist, fantasy game-changer

Top Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Captain: Will Jacks – In explosive form, opens the batting
Vice-Captain: Dan Lawrence – Anchors innings, can bowl part-time
Differential Pick: Ross Whiteley – Can score quick runs down the order
Bowling Choice: Spencer Johnson – Can provide early breakthroughs

Dream11 Team Prediction (Probable)

WK: Adam Rossington

BAT: Will Jacks (C), Dan Lawrence (VC), Sam Billings, Zak Crawley

ALL: Jordan Thompson, Matt Critchley

BOWL: Gus Atkinson, Daniel Worrall, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter

Fantasy Tip

Prioritize top-order batters from both sides and pacers who can exploit Lord’s bounce. Captain choice should be someone batting in the top 3 or bowling in death overs.

