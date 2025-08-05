London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Picks, Captain, Playing XI for The Hundred 2025 Match

Oval Invincibles latest newsThe Hundred 2025 kicks off with a blockbuster opener between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 5. With both teams boasting explosive talent and proven match-winners, fantasy cricket fans are in for a treat. Here's your go-to Dream11 team prediction, fantasy tips, and captaincy choices for today’s match.

Match Details

Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred Men’s 2025

Date: August 5, 2025

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, FanCode (India)

London Spirit Key Players

Dan Lawrence (C): Top-order batter and captain, strong T20 record

Adam Rossington: Aggressive wicketkeeper-batter

Daniel Worrall: Consistent wicket-taker with the new ball

Oval Invincibles Key Players

Sam Billings (C): Reliable finisher and experienced leader

Will Jacks: Dangerous power-hitter, ideal for captain pick

Gus Atkinson: Death-over specialist, fantasy game-changer

Top Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Captain: Will Jacks – In explosive form, opens the batting

Vice-Captain: Dan Lawrence – Anchors innings, can bowl part-time

Differential Pick: Ross Whiteley – Can score quick runs down the order

Bowling Choice: Spencer Johnson – Can provide early breakthroughs

Dream11 Team Prediction (Probable)

WK: Adam Rossington

BAT: Will Jacks (C), Dan Lawrence (VC), Sam Billings, Zak Crawley

ALL: Jordan Thompson, Matt Critchley

BOWL: Gus Atkinson, Daniel Worrall, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter

Fantasy Tip

Prioritize top-order batters from both sides and pacers who can exploit Lord’s bounce. Captain choice should be someone batting in the top 3 or bowling in death overs.