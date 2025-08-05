London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Picks, Captain, Playing XI for The Hundred 2025 Match
London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles live streaming, match time, head‑to‑head stats and fantasy Dream11 picks for The Hundred Men’s 2025 opener at Lord’s—Oval Invincibles eye a historic third title defense at Lord’s on August 5, 2025.
Oval Invincibles latest newsThe Hundred 2025 kicks off with a blockbuster opener between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 5. With both teams boasting explosive talent and proven match-winners, fantasy cricket fans are in for a treat. Here's your go-to Dream11 team prediction, fantasy tips, and captaincy choices for today’s match.
Match Details
Match: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred Men’s 2025
Date: August 5, 2025
Time: 11 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, FanCode (India)
London Spirit Key Players
Dan Lawrence (C): Top-order batter and captain, strong T20 record
Adam Rossington: Aggressive wicketkeeper-batter
Daniel Worrall: Consistent wicket-taker with the new ball
Oval Invincibles Key Players
Sam Billings (C): Reliable finisher and experienced leader
Will Jacks: Dangerous power-hitter, ideal for captain pick
Gus Atkinson: Death-over specialist, fantasy game-changer
Top Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Captain: Will Jacks – In explosive form, opens the batting
Vice-Captain: Dan Lawrence – Anchors innings, can bowl part-time
Differential Pick: Ross Whiteley – Can score quick runs down the order
Bowling Choice: Spencer Johnson – Can provide early breakthroughs
Dream11 Team Prediction (Probable)
WK: Adam Rossington
BAT: Will Jacks (C), Dan Lawrence (VC), Sam Billings, Zak Crawley
ALL: Jordan Thompson, Matt Critchley
BOWL: Gus Atkinson, Daniel Worrall, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter
Fantasy Tip
Prioritize top-order batters from both sides and pacers who can exploit Lord’s bounce. Captain choice should be someone batting in the top 3 or bowling in death overs.
