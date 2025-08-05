London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 Opener Online
Watch the high-octane London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles clash live from Lord’s as The Hundred 2025 kicks off with top players, streaming details, match predictions, and full squad analysis.
The much-anticipated Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 kicks off tonight with a high-voltage London derby — London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. This isn't just the tournament opener; it's a fierce North vs South rivalry that has grown into one of English cricket’s most engaging spectacles. Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming, key players, recent form, and match expectations — all wrapped in one SEO-optimized package for cricket fans worldwide.
What time does London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles start?
The first match of The Hundred 2025 begins at 6:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, August 5 at Lord’s, London. Expect fireworks early, with both teams boasting explosive top orders and high-stakes ambitions for the season.
Where to watch London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles live streaming?
For fans in the UK:
TV Broadcast: Sky Sports
Radio Commentary: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Digital Highlights: BBC Sport app & website
For fans in India:
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony Liv App & FanCode
If you're looking to watch The Hundred 2025 live online, Sony Liv (India) and Sky Sports (UK) remain the most reliable platforms. International viewers can check local listings or online streams, but geo-restrictions may apply.
What is the recent head-to-head record?
The Oval Invincibles have a flawless record in their last five encounters against London Spirit in the men’s format — winning all five. That dominance, however, comes under scrutiny today, as Kane Williamson leads a revamped Spirit side looking to break the streak.
Last 5 Head-to-Head (Men):
Oval Invincibles: 5 wins
London Spirit: 0 wins
Who are the key players to watch tonight?
London Spirit Men
Kane Williamson – The Kiwi skipper is coming off a 396-run Vitality Blast season and will be central to Spirit's hopes.
Liam Dawson – All-rounder extraordinaire, Dawson was the team's top run-scorer and wicket-taker last season.
Keaton Jennings – Known for aggressive starts, Jennings’ powerplay presence could set the tone.
Oval Invincibles Men
Will Jacks – 504 runs at a staggering 164.7 strike rate in the Blast, making him a clear danger man.
Sam Curran – Arguably England’s most in-form all-rounder, Curran leads from the front with bat and ball.
George Scrimshaw – A breakthrough season in the Blast has elevated Scrimshaw into the must-watch category.
What are the match predictions and fantasy picks?
Betting tips and predictions favour the Oval Invincibles tonight, with analysts tipping Sam Curran to be Player of the Match.
Who will win the toss? London Spirit
Who will win the match? Oval Invincibles
Top Batter: Kane Williamson, Will Jacks
Top Bowler: Liam Dawson, Sam Curran
Most Sixes: Ryan Higgins, Sam Curran
What do venue stats at Lord’s suggest?
Lord’s has traditionally favoured spin bowlers, with slower bowlers averaging just 17.43 at an economy under 8. Teams batting first have won 57% of matches, indicating a minor toss advantage.
Average 1st innings score (2024): 130
Best phase for wickets: Middle overs (3.22 wickets per innings)
With both teams stacked with world-class spin options — Dawson, Chohan, Rashid Khan, and Sowter — expect slow bowlers to dominate the middle overs.
Can London Spirit finally turn the tide?
With a new leadership group, improved squad depth, and home advantage, London Spirit aim to rewrite the script against their South London nemesis. But the Oval Invincibles’ superior form, led by a red-hot Sam Curran, presents a massive challenge.
It’s not just another season opener — it’s the capital’s cricketing civil war.
So whether you're tuning in from Delhi, Durban, or Dublin — don’t miss the London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles live streaming action tonight. With massive viewership expected across platforms, this match could set the tone for The Hundred 2025.
