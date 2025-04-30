Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI

'Look At Your Own Stats': Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar For Criticizing Virat’s Strike Rate

Vikas Kohli slammed Sanjay Manjrekar for questioning Virat Kohli’s impact in IPL 2025, pointing to Manjrekar’s own low strike rate.  Scroll down to check details. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli’s elder brother, Vikas Kohli, has hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar for questioning Virat’s impact in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Manjrekar had recently stated that the Kohli vs Bumrah rivalry no longer holds the same spark, even suggesting that Kohli is past his prime.

Manjrekar Omits Kohli From Top 10 Batters List

Sanjay Manjrekar, who has frequently emphasized the importance of high strike rates in modern T20 cricket, recently released a list of his top 10 batters for IPL 2025. The list, however, excluded Virat Kohli, despite him being the second-highest run scorer this season with 443 runs in 10 matches.

Manjrekar’s list favored batters like Nicholas Pooran, Travis Head, Phil Salt, Shreyas Iyer, and Priyansh Arya all of whom are known for their explosive hitting and strike rates exceeding 150, with some even surpassing the 200-mark.

Vikas Kohli’s Fiery Response

Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, didn’t hold back and took to social media to respond to the criticism. In a pointed jab at Manjrekar’s own career, Vikas wrote: “Mr Sanjay Manjrekar; Career ODI strike rate: 64.31. Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates.” The comment quickly went viral, with fans rallying behind Kohli and pointing to his consistent performances under pressure this season.

Virat’s Numbers Speak for Themselves

Despite Manjrekar’s claims, Virat Kohli has been in fine form in IPL 2025. With 443 runs at an average of over 49 and a strike rate of 138.87, Kohli has been instrumental in RCB’s current success. In what has been a challenging season for batters due to slower pitches and variable bounce, his performances have been both valuable and composed.

RCB’s Dominant Run Continues

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are flying high this season, currently sitting atop the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points from 10 matches. With just two more wins needed for a guaranteed playoff spot, RCB looks well on course for a strong finish.

Kohli and Pandya Rescue RCB Against Delhi Capitals

In their latest match, RCB pulled off a thrilling chase against Delhi Capitals. After being reduced to 26/3 early in the innings while chasing 163, the team needed a calm and steady approach — and they got exactly that from Kohli and Krunal Pandya.

Krunal smashed a match-winning 73 off 47 balls, while Kohli anchored the innings with a composed 51 off 47. The duo stitched a vital partnership that turned the game in RCB’s favor.

Kohli’s Message: 'It’s Not Just About Boundaries'

After the match, Kohli addressed the media, defending his style of play. “In tough conditions, composure matters more than aggression. T20 isn’t just about hitting boundaries every second ball. It’s about adapting and staying in the game,” he said.

With RCB peaking at the right time and Kohli silencing his critics through performance and poise, the Bangalore franchise appears to be on a mission for their maiden IPL title.

