'Look at your Test record in last 5 years': Was Gambhir-Agarkar friction behind Virat Kohli's Test retirement? Revealed

Cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar has asserted that the specific environment mentioned by Virat Kohli in his recent comments directly points toward head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Speculation regarding a strained dynamic between Kohli and the management pairing has circulated since the prior year, coinciding with the historic Test captain choosing to step away from the longest format of the game.

The ongoing discussion intensified after Kohli made passionate statements on the RCB podcast regarding his critics and his motivation for the 2027 World Cup. In response, Manjrekar highlighted Kohli's steep statistical drop-off in Test cricket between the years 2020 and 2025, a period where his career average plummeted from nearly 60 down to 46.85.

Manjrekar Identifies Shifting Management Dynamics

Manjrekar explicitly identified the coach and selector partnership as the source of Kohli's discomfort. Statistically, Kohli maintained a low average of just 31 during his final five years in Test cricket, marked by a prolonged century drought and a persistent vulnerability against deliveries outside the off stump. While Manjrekar understands Kohli's perspective, he noted that the veteran batsman's recent lack of runs under the current leadership structure is impossible to overlook.

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"Environment. Now, it's important because I don't think anybody will be looking to read between the lines here. So I might as well be the bad guy here. So, environment, what is he trying to say? It's very easy to see. When he was with Ravi Shastri as captain and when he was a player as well, Ravi Shastri was right behind him, motivating him and backing him no matter what, a bit too much. It changed. Rahul Dravid left, Gautam Gambhir came in. So that's the environment that he's talking about, where it changed and he may not have felt as comfortable as he did before. A certain chairman of selectors also came in, a guy who has his own view, and is a very self-respecting, strong individual. His plans for Indian cricket differ from those of the selectors previously. So that is the environment he is talking about," Manjrekar said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast.

Manjrekar further elaborated that players frequently project internal performance struggles onto external factors toward the twilight of their professional careers.

"It happens to all of us when we are coming to the end of our careers, we start blaming a lot of other things for a problem that lies within. All Virat has to do. Forget about the environment, forget about who wants you out or who doesn't. Just look at your record in the last 5 years in Test cricket. Do you deserve to have an average of 31 in five years at the Test level? So we're just failing, and you got a long rope as you deserve to get, and in Indian cricket and culture, you get the longest rope possible."

Hopes and Demands for the 2027 World Cup

Should Kohli participate in the 2027 tournament in South Africa, it will be his fifth appearance at a 50 over World Cup. Though he tasted glory early in 2011, subsequent trophies have eluded him. He set a record for the highest aggregate runs in a single edition during the 2023 tournament, yet knockout matches have historically proven difficult. He fell for just 1 run in both the 2015 and 2019 semifinals, and despite scoring his 50th ODI century in the 2023 semifinal along with a half century in the final, India fell short of the title.

For the upcoming 2027 edition, Manjrekar expects Kohli to be judged purely on his ability to deliver match winning performances when the stakes are highest.

"As far as 2027 World Cup is concerned. I think he is still good enough to be part of that tournament because it's going to be physically fit. He’s worked hard at it. But it's not about Virat Kohli getting a lot of runs in the World Cup, like in 2023, because, for somebody with his experience, skills, abilities, and stature, I want to see Indian players with big, iconic names do it in the finals. The semis and finals, to win the World Cup for India. Like some iconic players from countries have done. MS Dhoni’s 91 not out at the World Cup final will always be remembered. Viv Richards in the final, Ricky Ponding in the finals. Aravinda de Silva," Manjrekar added.

The commentator concluded that early tournament runs mean very little if an iconic player cannot dictate the outcome of the absolute final matches.

"So if Virat plays well in the 2027 World Cup final, I will ignore whatever he does in the lead-up to the knockout games. But if he can't do it in the last two games, then all the opportunities given to him are wasted because that has to be the minimum expectation from somebody like a Virat Kohli."