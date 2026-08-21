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'Look Back on it shamefully": Australia's loss to Bangladesh has made English bowler Mark Wood believe Ashes' result could have been different

Fast bowler Mark Wood said he looks back on his performance in England's dismal Ashes campaign in Australia with ‘shame,’ adding that the tourists should have won the opening Test in Perth before their tour unravelled both on and off the field. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
'Look Back on it shamefully": Australia's loss to Bangladesh has made English bowler Mark Wood believe Ashes' result could have been different
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Look Back on it shamefully": Australia's loss to Bangladesh has made English bowler Mark Wood believe Ashes' result could have been different
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