Lord Of Lords' Joe Root Regains Top Spot Within 7 Days Becomes Oldest ICC No.1 Ranked Test batter, Jadeja Achieves Career Best

English batter Joe Root has once again claimed his Top spot in the ICC ranking after a stellar ton at Lord's in the Third Test against India. Joe Root who had been in a patchy form in the series, regained his form at one of his favorite grounds; Lords scoring a match winning century against Jasprit Bumrah led Indian bowlers. Harry Brook has lost his number one position in the ICC Test batting rankings after two disappointing innings in the previous match. As a result, he has dropped to third place. The latest update has brought several changes within the top 10 batters in the longest format of the game. Kane Williamson, despite not playing any recent Test matches, has gained from Brook’s failure at Lord’s. The New Zealand batter has climbed to second place in the rankings and is now only 21 rating points behind England’s Joe Root, who retains the top spot. Former Australian captain Steve Smith has also made gains, moving up one place to fourth after scoring 48 runs under challenging conditions in the pink-ball Test at Sabina Park against the West Indies.

Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant slip In latest rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a poor outing in both innings at Lord’s and has subsequently dropped to fifth position with 801 rating points. India’s Test captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant have also taken a hit in the rankings following below-par performances. Gill has slipped three places to ninth, while Pant, who scored 72 runs in the first innings, has still moved down to eighth. Ravindra Jadeja showcased excellent form in both innings at Lord’s, scoring half-centuries and contributing significantly to the team’s effort. His consistent performance throughout the England tour has helped him jump five places to 34th position in the rankings. He now holds a career-best 609 rating points. KL Rahul, another standout performer with a century at the Home of Cricket, has also climbed five places to 35th and currently has 600 rating points.

ICC Test Rankings for Batters

1 Joe Root - 888

2 Kane Williamson - 867

3 Harry Brook - 862

4 Steve Smith - 816

5 Yashasvi Jaiswal - 801

6 Temba Bavuma - 781

7 Kamindu Mendis - 781

8 Rishabh Pant - 779

9 Shubman Gill - 765

10 Jamie Smith - 752

15 Ben Duckett England 724

25 Ollie Pope England 634

34 Ravindra Jadeja India 609

35 KL Rahul India 600



