‘Love You Paaji’: Ashutosh’s Heartfelt Video Call With Mentor Shikhar Dhawan After Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against LSG - Watch

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a stunning last-over victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 opener on Monday, thanks to Ashutosh Sharma’s match-winning knock of 66 off just 31 balls. The right-handed batter turned the game on its head with a sensational assault in the final overs, guiding DC to a one-wicket win in a high-pressure chase.

Ashutosh Dedicates Award to Shikhar Dhawan

After his breathtaking performance, Ashutosh Sharma dedicated his Player of the Match award to his mentor, former Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan. "I just want to dedicate this Man of the Match award to my mentor, Shikhar paaji," Ashutosh said during the post-match presentation.

Moments after the win, Ashutosh was seen speaking to Dhawan via video call, with the veteran batter congratulating him. DC later shared a video where Ashutosh expressed his admiration for Dhawan, saying, "He was really happy. Love you paaji."

Ashu Gabbar



It’s a Dilli love story pic.twitter.com/HZkeC3sWUE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 24, 2025

For those unaware, Dhawan and Ashutosh played together for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024, before Dhawan announced his retirement from professional cricket.

Ashutosh’s Game-Changing Knock

Ashutosh’s innings was a tale of two halves. Initially struggling for timing, he managed just 20 runs off his first 20 balls. However, he exploded in the final overs, scoring an unbelievable 46 runs off his next 11 balls, leaving LSG stunned.

With DC struggling at the death, Ashutosh turned the match around with a brutal assault.

In the 18th over, he hammered Ravi Bishnoi for two sixes and a boundary, shifting the momentum.

The 19th over saw a dramatic twist as Kuldeep Yadav got run out, adding more pressure on DC. But Ashutosh responded with another flurry of boundaries, bringing the equation down to 6 runs from the last over.

Sealing the Win in Style

The final over had its fair share of drama. DC skipper Rishabh Pant backed Shahbaz Ahmed to finish the game.

On the first ball, Pant missed a stumping chance and took a review for an LBW appeal, which was unsuccessful.

On the next ball, Mohit Sharma took a single, bringing Ashutosh on strike.

With five needed off five balls, Ashutosh finished in style, smashing a massive six straight down the ground to seal a historic victory for Delhi Capitals.

Ashutosh Sharma: DC’s New Match-Winner

Ashutosh’s unbeaten 66(31)* not only won DC the match but also showcased his temperament under pressure. His knock will be remembered as one of the finest in IPL chases, proving that Delhi Capitals have unearthed a new match-winner in IPL 2025.