Lowest Totals & Fastest Chases: India Annihilate UAE in Historic Asia Cup Encounter

In a stunning display of spin wizardry, India dismantled the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for just 57 runs in their Asia Cup T20 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10, 2025. This remarkable collapse by the UAE marked the second-lowest total in Asia Cup T20I history, highlighting the gulf between associate nations and established cricket powerhouses.

Kuldeep Yadav Spins India to Victory

The spotlight shone brightly on Kuldeep Yadav, whose left-arm wrist-spin left the UAE batsmen scrambling. Yadav claimed four wickets for just seven runs, including a sensational hat-trick in a single over, demonstrating why he remains one of India’s most lethal bowlers in T20 cricket. His magical googlies and deceptive flight completely bamboozled the UAE lineup, while Jasprit Bumrah supported with incisive pace, ensuring no recovery was possible.

Captain Muhammad Waseem top-scored with a modest 19 runs, but the rest of the UAE batting order faltered under relentless pressure. India’s bowlers exploited every weakness, and by the 14th over, the match was effectively over, leaving UAE with a humiliating 57 all-out.

Fastest Chase in Asia Cup History

India’s chase was a formality but equally record-breaking. Abhishek Sharma electrified the crowd by smashing a six off the very first ball, setting the tone for a blistering 4.3-over chase, marking India’s fastest T20I run chase in Asia Cup history. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge and support from the top order, India wrapped up the game with nine wickets in hand, underscoring their dominance.

This record-breaking performance also made India only the second Test-playing nation to chase a target under five overs in T20 internationals, highlighting the ruthless efficiency of their batting line-up when faced with modest totals.

UAE’s Unwanted Consistency in Asia Cup Collapses

The UAE’s 57 all-out joins a list of lowest team totals in Asia Cup T20I history, where the associate nation has frequently struggled:

Hong Kong – 38 vs Pakistan (2022)

UAE – 57 vs India (2025)

UAE – 81/9 vs India (2016)

Pakistan – 83 vs India (2016)

UAE – 82 vs Bangladesh (2016)

This match reaffirmed UAE’s recurring struggles against elite bowling attacks. Despite starting positively at 26/0, the introduction of quality spin from Kuldeep triggered a spectacular batting collapse, leaving UAE unable to recover. These patterns emphasize the persistent challenges faced by associate nations in competing at the highest level.

Analyzing the Records: T20I Spin Domination

Kuldeep Yadav’s figures of 4/7 stand out as the second-best bowling performance in Asia Cup T20I history, underscoring India’s spin dominance in subcontinental conditions. The combination of wrist-spin, pace variations, and sharp fielding left the UAE batsmen guessing, and few opportunities were available for them to build partnerships.

India’s clinical approach—from smart field placements to precise bowling execution—demonstrated why they remain a formidable force in T20 cricket. UAE’s inability to rotate the strike or handle quality spin reflected the persistent gap between emerging cricket nations and full ICC members.