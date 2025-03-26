In a nail-biting IPL 2025 opener, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC), leaving fans stunned. The match, held at a packed stadium, saw LSG in firm control for most of the game before a stunning counterattack from DC's Impact Substitute Ashutosh Sharma turned the tide. Following the defeat, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's passionate dressing room speech went viral, drawing widespread reactions from fans and experts alike.

Ashutosh Sharma's Unbelievable Finish Stuns LSG

LSG had set an imposing target of 210 runs, backed by a dominant batting display. Their bowlers, too, stepped up, reducing DC to a precarious 65/5. At that point, it seemed like a straightforward win for LSG. However, cricket is a game of uncertainties, and Ashutosh Sharma proved just that with a breathtaking unbeaten 66-run knock that propelled DC to victory in the final over.

The defining moment came when Ashutosh, facing immense pressure, launched a stunning six to seal the win, leaving LSG players and fans in disbelief. The thrilling conclusion ensured that this match would be remembered as one of the most dramatic encounters in IPL history.

Sanjiv Goenka's Viral Dressing Room Speech

As emotions ran high post-match, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka addressed the team in the dressing room. A video released by LSG captured Goenka delivering an inspiring message despite the disappointing loss.

"Lots of positives that I take away from this game in batting and bowling. The way we dominated the Powerplay in both innings was brilliant. We are a young team. Let's look at the positives and move forward from tomorrow to the 27th. Hopefully, we'll have a better result. Disappointing result but great game. Well done!" said Goenka in the viral clip.

The speech, intended to lift team morale, drew comparisons to the controversial exchange between Goenka and former LSG captain KL Rahul in IPL 2024. However, this time, fans seemed to appreciate his motivating words, with many taking to social media to laud his leadership.

Social Media Reacts: Memes, Praise, and Criticism

The video of Goenka's address sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some fans praised his positive approach, others couldn't help but recall last season's infamous chat between Goenka and Rahul, which had stirred controversy.

"Sanjiv Goenka has learned his lesson. This time, it's all about motivation!" tweeted a fan.

"This LSG vs DC game had everything – high scores, collapses, and a thrilling finish! IPL at its best!" wrote another user.

Missed Opportunity: Rishabh Pant’s Costly Stumping Error

LSG had a golden chance to turn the game around in the final over when Rishabh Pant, standing behind the stumps, missed a crucial stumping of Mohit Sharma. Instead, Pant used the DRS for an LBW appeal, only for the review to show that the ball had missed the stumps. This proved costly as DC scrambled for a single on the very next ball, allowing Ashutosh Sharma to seal the win with a six.

Pant, returning to IPL action after a long injury layoff, acknowledged the mistake but emphasized the importance of learning from it. "I think our top-order batters played really well, and it was a pretty good score on this wicket. As a team, we are looking to take positives from every match and learn from them," said the LSG skipper.

Axar Patel’s Captaincy Adds an Unpredictable Edge to DC

Newly-appointed DC captain Axar Patel took the nail-biting finish in stride, joking that fans should expect unpredictable matches under his leadership. "Be prepared for it now. It's going to be like this only under my captaincy. Things will be up and down a little," he quipped after the match. His calm demeanor and strategic decisions under pressure proved crucial in guiding DC to victory, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season.