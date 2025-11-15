LSG Retained And Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction: Lucknow Retain Pant, Release David Miller, Shami Bought In Via Trade, Check Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the IPL’s most dynamic and fast-rising franchises, are preparing for a crucial season as they finalise their retained and released players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Known for their smart recruitment approach and strong emphasis on balance, LSG have made strategic decisions to refresh their squad while backing key performers who form the core of the team. With an exciting mix of seasoned internationals and emerging Indian talents, Lucknow aims to regain consistency after fluctuating campaigns. Their updated squad structure showcases a clear intent to strengthen depth across all departments, ensuring they remain serious playoff contenders as they move into the next phase of IPL team building.

Veteran pacer Mohd Shami is set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after being successfully traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shami, who was SRH’s second-costliest buy ahead of the IPL 2025 season at INR 10 crore, will shift to LSG at the same contract value.

The experienced seamer brings immense pedigree to the franchise, having featured in 119 IPL games for five different teams since his debut in 2013. Before his stint with SRH, Shami played a key role for the Gujarat Titans, where he secured the Purple Cap in 2023 by taking 28 wickets in 17 matches. Despite missing the 2024 season due to injury, he had an equally influential 2023 campaign, adding 20 wickets during GT’s title-winning run.

Bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will also suit up for LSG after completing a trade from Mumbai Indians. Arjun joins at his existing fee of INR 30 lakh. Initially signed by MI in the 2021 auction, he made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2023.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured a tough 2025 IPL season, finishing seventh and missing out on the playoffs. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, the team struggled to build momentum as injuries to key pacers, including Mayank Yadav, weakened their bowling attack. While LSG featured a strong top order, their middle-order inconsistencies often prevented them from converting starts into match-winning totals. The combination of an underperforming bowling unit and inconsistent batting led to six wins and eight losses. This marked LSG’s third straight season without a playoff berth after qualifying in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh, M Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Will O'Rourke