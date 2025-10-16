LSG Rope In Kane Williamson As Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026; Justin Langer To Continue As Head Coach

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand batting star Kane Williamson as a strategic advisor. While confirming Williamson's appointment, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka said that the former New Zealand captain will be an invaluable addition to the team.

"Kane has been a part of the Super Giants family and it’s an absolute delight to welcome him in his new role as Strategic Advisor for @LucknowIPL. His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team," wrote Goenka on X.

Notably, Williamson played for Durban Super Giants, the Sanjeev Goenka-owned team in the SA20 league, earlier this year.

"I'm really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches which I'm looking forward to working alongside. It's always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game," said Williamson.

The 35-year-old last played for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final against India in March this year. He hasn't retired from international cricket yet, but after choosing a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket, his appearances are expected to be sporadic.

He will miss the upcoming T20I series at home against England, but is targeting a comeback in the ODIs that follow. The first of those 50-over matches takes place at his home town in Tauranga on October 26.

Despite being an IPL veteran, Williamson has had limited involvement over the past two seasons. In IPL 2023, while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT), he suffered a knee injury in the opening match and missed the rest of the tournament. The following year, still with GT, he featured in only two games, managing 27 runs off 27 balls. He went unsold at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.

Justin Langer, Bharat Arun To Continue As LSG

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also confirmed that Justin Langer and Bharat Arun would continue as the head coach and the fast-bowling coach, respectively.

"We enter every IPL season full of hope and expectation - 2026 is no exception and we are excited about the work we have ahead of us as we continue building a franchise into one the Goenka family, our players, sponsors, supporters and fans are all immensely proud of," said Langer.

"The work hasn't stopped since the end of last season as we prepare to make our mark on this season's IPL. The hope, expectation and passion for LSG is growing strongly. We are looking forward to strengthening our squad in the coming months. And, we look forward to seeing Ekana bathed in blue when the season kicks off," he added.

Meanwhile, Carl Crowe has joined LSG as spin-bowling coach. Notably, Crowe is the second coach from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise to move to LSG after former India bowling coach Arun in July this year.

Arun, who has also worked with the Indian cricket team, was with KKR for three seasons as bowling coach.