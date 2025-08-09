LSG Slammed For ‘Embarrassing’ Snub Of KL Rahul Despite England Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

KL Rahul’s remarkable performances in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 should have been celebrated as one of Indian cricket’s finest overseas batting displays in recent years. Instead, his former IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been caught in the middle of an online storm after completely ignoring the opener in a social media tribute post — a move fans and former players have branded as “absolutely disgusting” and “embarrassing.”

Rahul’s Masterclass in English Conditions

Against the swinging Duke’s ball in challenging English conditions, KL Rahul showed extraordinary poise and technique. Opening the innings for India, he amassed 532 runs at an average of 53.20, the highest for any opener in the series and the third-highest overall — only behind Shubman Gill and Joe Root.

From gritty half-centuries that blunted the new ball to century stands that set up India’s counterattacks, Rahul’s role was pivotal in helping the visitors secure a 2-2 series draw, a rare and prestigious achievement on English soil.

His performances weren’t just about numbers — they were about grit, temperament, and an unwavering ability to deliver when it mattered most. Many analysts called him the “technical spine” of the Indian batting lineup in the series.

LSG’s Social Media Post Sparks Backlash

Just when the cricketing fraternity was lauding Rahul’s heroics, LSG released a celebratory collage on social media showcasing India’s standout moments from the tour. The post was loaded with pictures of Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep — the latter two also being current LSG players.

Conspicuously missing? KL Rahul.

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh didn’t mince words, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“This is getting embarrassing. Couldn’t get a picture of an opener who played the new ball and scored 500+ runs.”

Fans echoed his sentiment, accusing LSG of intentionally excluding Rahul despite his series-defining performances. Many went as far as calling it a “petty” and “absolutely disgusting” act from the franchise.

The Fallout: From LSG Captain to Delhi Capitals Star

To understand the depth of the controversy, one must revisit Rahul’s history with LSG. Appointed as their first-ever captain in 2022, he led them to playoff finishes in both 2022 and 2023. However, his tenure wasn’t without turbulence.

During the 2024 IPL season, a public on-field altercation with owner Sanjiv Goenka made headlines, sparking speculation of a fractured relationship. By the time the IPL 2025 auction came around, Rahul had been released, paving the way for his ₹14 crore move to Delhi Capitals, while LSG made a blockbuster signing of Rishabh Pant for a record ₹27 crore and handed him the captaincy.

Mixed Fortunes Since the Split

Since Rahul’s departure, neither side has achieved the dream script. LSG finished seventh for the second consecutive season, with Pant struggling for form until the final group game. Rahul’s Delhi Capitals started the season brightly but faded late, finishing fifth and missing the playoffs.

Still, Rahul’s personal form — particularly in the international arena — has soared, reinforcing his value as one of India’s most dependable batters in overseas Tests.