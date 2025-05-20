LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi Suspended For One Match After Heated Clash With SRH’s Abhishek Sharma

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a fiery altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma on May 19 at the Ekana Stadium. The incident unfolded during the high-voltage clash between LSG and SRH, where emotions got the better of both players.

The Delhi-born spinner, who had been previously fined and warned for his celebratory gestures, once again attracted attention for his book-signature celebration a move that triggered Abhishek Sharma after his dismissal.

Digvesh Rathi vs Abhishek Sharma

The moment came in the eighth over of the second innings, with Hyderabad chasing 207. Abhishek Sharma had raced to a blazing 18-ball fifty, setting the tone early for SRH. However, after being dismissed for 59 runs, the young batter found himself at the center of controversy.

As Digvesh celebrated the wicket with his trademark gesture, a visibly annoyed Abhishek walked toward him. The exchange quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation, forcing the umpires and LSG teammates to step in and diffuse the situation. In the heat of the moment, Abhishek even mimicked pulling Rathi’s hair, an act that contributed to his 25% match fee fine.

Not The First Time For Digvesh

Despite earlier warnings from the IPL governing body and partial fines, Rathi refused to tone down his celebration albeit with minor alterations. This repeat offense led to a one-match ban, ruling him out of LSG’s upcoming fixture against Gujarat Titans, and he has also been docked 50% of his match fee.

SRH Outclass LSG: Pant's Team Now Officially Out Of Playoffs Race

While the altercation grabbed headlines, Sunrisers Hyderabad walked away with a convincing six-wicket win. Riding on Abhishek’s explosive start, followed by solid contributions from Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Kamindu Mendis, the Pat Cummins-led SRH comfortably chased down the target.

The win was Hyderabad’s fourth of the season, while the defeat meant Lucknow Super Giants are now officially out of the playoffs race. With this result, either Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals will join Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings in the top four.