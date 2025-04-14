LSG vs CSK FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 30th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

LSG vs CSK: In the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow tonight (April 14), with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Home Advantage Boosts Confident LSG

Lucknow Super Giants enter the clash with momentum and confidence, having won three out of four games at their home ground. While skipper Rishabh Pant's form has raised some concerns, his decision to open in the previous match showed glimpses of promise. More importantly, LSG’s batting lineup has looked well-settled thanks to the consistency of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and the explosive Nicholas Pooran, who is in red-hot form this season.

Pooran’s aggressive hitting and match-finishing capabilities have given LSG an edge, while David Miller and Ayush Badoni provide the middle order with both stability and acceleration. With the possible return of Marsh, LSG could become even more dangerous.

Versatile Bowling Line-Up Key to LSG’s Success

LSG’s bowling unit features a well-rounded attack led by Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep. Their ability to swing the ball and bowl tight spells in the death overs will be crucial against CSK's power hitters. With a wealth of all-rounders in the side, LSG has the flexibility to adapt to any match situation.

CSK Struggle With Injuries and Form

Chennai Super Kings have been hit hard by injuries, including to their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, which has led to the return of MS Dhoni at the helm. The team is reeling from a dismal home loss to KKR, where their batting collapsed under pressure. In that game, CSK consumed 61 dot balls the same number KKR needed to chase the target highlighting their struggle to rotate strike and maintain momentum.

Batting Experience and Bowling Depth Chennai’s Hope

Despite their recent woes, CSK’s batting lineup remains potent. Openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway provide a solid base, while the experience of Dhoni, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja offers firepower and resilience in crunch situations.

CSK’s bowling attack is equipped with wicket-taking options. The pace trio of Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, and Matheesha Pathirana will aim to exploit any chinks in LSG’s top order. Spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad are expected to be effective on the slower Lucknow track.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Monday, April 14.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match begin?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

With LSG currently in strong form and CSK desperate to bounce back, this match promises to be a classic contest between a side brimming with flair and another trying to rediscover its rhythm. Whether the home advantage continues to serve Lucknow or CSK pulls off a much-needed comeback remains to be seen.