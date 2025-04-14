LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Who Holds Edge In Lucknow vs Chennai Battle? Check Key Stats Here

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. MS Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in Ruturaj Gaikwad’s absence, while LSG will be captained by Rishabh Pant.

Five-times champions CSK started their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians but have since lost five consecutive matches - against RCB, RR, DC, PBKS, and KKR. They will aim to return to winning ways on Monday.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have had a strong start, winning four of their six matches. They are coming off a win against Gujarat Titans and will look to carry the winning momentum.

LSG are at the fourth spot in the standings with 8 points from their 6 games while CSK are at the bottom of the IPL table with just 2 points to their name.

LSG vs CSK: Head to Head Record In IPL

Monday's clash will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, with LSG leading the head-to-head 3-1 against CSK.

Total Matches Played: 5

LSG: 3 wins



CSK: 1 win



No Result: 1

LSG vs CSK In Lucknow In IPL

Total Matches played: 2

LSG: 1 win

CSK: 0 win

No Result: 1

LSG’s Record In Lucknow In IPL

Total Matches played: 17

Won: 9

Lost: 7

No results: 1

LSG vs CSK: Most Runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Matches: 4, Runs: 183, Average: 61.00, Strike Rake: 169.44, Highest Score: 108*

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 159, Average: 79.50, Strike Rake: 172.82, Highest Score: 124*

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 158, Average: 39.50, Strike Rake: 142.34, Highest Score: 82

LSG vs CSK: Most wickets

Moeen Ali (CSK) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 6.58, Average: 13.16, Best Figures: 4/26

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - Innings: 5, Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.21, Average: 19.16, Best Figures: 3/28

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 5, Economy: 7.58, Average: 17.20, Best Figures: 2/22