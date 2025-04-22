In the searing heat of Lucknow, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a commanding statement in Match 40 of IPL 2025, overpowering the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a contest brimming with high-octane moments, strategic depth, and standout individual brilliance. Played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the game not only lived up to fantasy cricket expectations but also kept the playoff race on a knife’s edge. With a packed crowd and fantasy players glued to their Dream11 apps, it was Nicholas Pooran, the Caribbean southpaw, who stole the show with a blistering knock that anchored LSG’s innings and handed them a critical win. For Dream11 fantasy team makers, Pooran’s performance reaffirmed his status as a top captain pick.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Today



Wicketkeepers

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – Captain – Consistent form, 368 runs so far, aggressive middle-order batter.

Rishabh Pant (DC) – Decent value pick, potential for returns at a small credit cost.

Batters

KL Rahul (DC) – Vice-Captain – 266 runs in 6 matches; crucial anchor.

Aiden Markram (LSG) – Solid top-order contributor.

Tristan Stubbs (DC) – Underrated pick; finishing role, can fetch fantasy points with cameos.

All-Rounders

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – In great touch, 299 runs already; adds bowling value too.

Axar Patel (DC) – Captain, contributes in both departments.

Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) – 12 wickets in 7 games, excellent spin option.

Mitchell Starc (DC) – Wicket-taker with new ball and death overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) – Home conditions suit his bowling.

Shardul Thakur (LSG) – High-impact player, handy with both bat and ball.

Nicholas Pooran’s Masterclass: Match-Winning 79 Runs

If anyone doubted Pooran’s consistency this season, this game laid those doubts to rest. Scoring 79 runs off just 45 balls, the LSG vice-captain showcased his brutal power hitting and finesse, targeting both spinners and pacers with equal disdain. With this knock, he crossed the 400-run mark in IPL 2025, making him the go-to Dream11 captain pick for the remainder of the season.

Paired with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh in the middle overs, Pooran steadied the ship before exploding in the death overs. The trio’s control ensured LSG posted a defendable total of 187/6, which proved more than enough.

Pant’s Puzzle: Delhi Capitals’ Chase Falters Despite Stubbs’ Blitz

For Delhi Capitals, the chase began cautiously. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs provided some resistance, with Stubbs scoring a rapid 48 off 27 balls, a silver lining for Dream11 users who picked him as a differential. However, DC’s middle order crumbled under pressure once again, with Rishabh Pant failing to deliver—a theme that continues to haunt fantasy players banking on him.

Pant, who came in with high expectations, could only manage 14 off 12, leaving DC gasping for momentum. His lean run in IPL 2025 (120 runs in 9 games) has been a major letdown for both fans and fantasy league hopefuls.

Kuldeep Yadav & Mitchell Starc: Bright Spots in a Dull DC Bowling Effort

Despite the defeat, Kuldeep Yadav emerged as DC’s saving grace with figures of 3/27, tightening the screws during the middle overs. His crafty variations outfoxed Marsh and Markram, making him a clear Dream11 vice-captain choice in hindsight.

Mitchell Starc, meanwhile, returned to form with 2/33, bowling a fiery final spell that checked LSG’s late surge. His ability to deliver under pressure could make him a premium bowling option moving forward.

Pitch Report: High Scores, But Spinners Had a Say

The Ekana surface offered true bounce and carried well for shot-making, but spinners had just enough grip to create trouble, especially in the second innings. With an average first-innings score hovering around 175, the pitch continues to favor batting early and spin as the game progresses—valuable insight for Dream11 strategists.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Picks – Post-Match Breakdown

Top Captain Pick: Nicholas Pooran – 79 runs, momentum-shifter, 68 fantasy points

Top Vice-Captain Pick: Kuldeep Yadav – 3 wickets, strike bowler, 72 fantasy points

Budget Pick of the Match: Tristan Stubbs – 48 runs, value-for-money

Player to Avoid (Again): Rishabh Pant – another underwhelming show