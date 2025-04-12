The Indian Premier League 2025 has been a rollercoaster ride so far, and the 26th match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium promises yet another blockbuster. As both teams enter this clash riding on the momentum of their previous wins, Dream11 fantasy players are in for a strategic conundrum — with form players, power hitters, and death-over specialists on both sides.

LSG vs GT Match Overview: High Stakes, Higher Firepower

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stunned Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match, putting up a towering 238/3 and narrowly defending it by four runs. The batting unit — powered by Nicholas Pooran’s aggressive touch and Mitchell Marsh’s brilliance — looks in red-hot form. However, the bowling lacked sting, and against a Gujarat Titans (GT) side known for chasing big targets, that could be a concern.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, continue to look like title contenders. Their dominant win over Rajasthan Royals was a showcase of clinical execution in all departments. With Sai Sudharsan emerging as the most consistent Indian batter of IPL 2025 and Jos Buttler finding his rhythm, GT are primed for a big outing.

Pitch Report: Batting Beauty with Initial Swing

The surface at the Ekana Stadium has been a batting paradise so far in IPL 2025. However, early movement for pacers means top-order batters need to be cautious during the powerplay. A score around 180 is considered par, but given the current form of both sides, expect a high-scoring contest if dew settles in.

Weather will be warm and dry, peaking around 34°C during the afternoon start. Clear skies and a consistent breeze should help players maintain stamina through the innings.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Today Match Prediction: Key Picks

Top Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – The left-hander is in dream form with 74, 63, and 82 in his last five games. His technique against pace and spin alike makes him a reliable Dream11 captain choice.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – With two 50+ scores in his last three innings, Marsh is a top-order anchor and a clean striker, vital for LSG's middle-over acceleration.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) – The West Indian dynamite has scores of 75 and 70 recently. His finishing ability boosts LSG’s backend batting.

Shubman Gill (GT) – Leading from the front, Gill’s unbeaten 61 in the last game was a masterclass. He is among the most picked fantasy options this season.

Rashid Khan (GT) – Even if not among wickets every game, Rashid’s economy and strike potential make him a fantasy favorite.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill

LSG vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Kulwant Khejroliya

Fantasy Strategy Tips for Dream11 Today