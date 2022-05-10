On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth here on Tuesday.

The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for the most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.

LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

KL Rahul has led from the front and the opener is the second highest run scorer in the tournament, collecting 451 runs from 11 games with two hundreds and as many fifties.

The team has relied heavily on him to get the job done with the bat. But the likes of Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have taken more responsibility in the recent games which will definitely take the pressure off Rahul.

On the other hand, Gujarat’s stellar run in the IPL can be attributed to their ability to come back from tough situations. They had different players winning games for them but that was not the case against MI when they failed to get nine runs off the last over in what should have been an easy run chase.

The batting department needs to be more consistent. The top order batters have failed to take their innings deep.

Shubman Gill has endured a hot and cold season, while Wriddhiman Saha has shown good intent.

Skipper Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have also looked off colour recently and need to get into the groove again in the business end of the tournament.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match No. 57

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 10th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs GT Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid-Khan (VC), Avesh Khan, Lockie Ferguson

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami