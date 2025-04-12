LSG vs GT FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 26th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

LSG vs GT: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in Match No. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Saturday, April 12.

Gujarat Titans in Rampaging Form

Gujarat Titans have emerged as the team to beat this season. After a narrow defeat in their opening fixture against Punjab Kings, they’ve bounced back with four consecutive wins. Currently sitting atop the points table with 8 points and a formidable net run rate of +1.413, Shubman Gill’s men have been nothing short of dominant.

Their latest victory came in emphatic fashion a 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With comprehensive wins in each game, the Titans have showcased clinical execution in both batting and bowling departments.

Bowlers Lead the Charge for GT

While Rashid Khan has been quieter than usual with just three wickets, the pace-spin combo of Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, and Prasidh Krishna has delivered consistently, combining for a total of 28 wickets. Their ability to dismantle batting line-ups has been central to GT’s success so far.

LSG Searching for Consistency

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, find themselves in a mid-table battle. With a mixed run of form, they are currently in fifth position. Their captain, Rishabh Pant, has struggled to make an impact, managing only 19 runs at a low average of 4.75.

The batting burden has largely been carried by Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, who have helped LSG post competitive totals despite the skipper’s slump.

Bowling Woes Continue for LSG

Shardul Thakur and Digvesh Rathi have been the standout bowlers for Lucknow so far. However, Ravi Bishnoi has yet to find his rhythm this season. The leg-spinner has claimed only three wickets and has been expensive, leaking runs at an economy rate of 11.84.

With GT looking to solidify their top position and LSG eager to return to winning ways, Saturday’s fixture promises to be a high-stakes encounter. While the Titans carry momentum and form, the Super Giants will bank on home advantage to turn their fortunes around.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Saturday, April 12.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match begin?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

With both teams desperate for a win, fans can expect a thrilling contest as LSG and GT battle it out under the Lucknow lights.