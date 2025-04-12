LSG vs GT - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Rishabh’s Lucknow Face Off Against Shubman’s Gujarat - Check Stats And More

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), led by explosive top orders, face off in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash in Lucknow. Both teams boast top-four run-scorers this season, yet Shubman Gill hasn’t hit peak form. GT prefers a conservative T20 approach, saving wickets and accelerating late, while LSG relies on the aggressive trio of Markram, Marsh, and Pooran. Bowling could decide the outcome, with Rashid Khan’s timing a key factor against LSG’s left-handers. Digvesh Rathi and Prasidh Krishna are players to watch. Though rain may threaten briefly, a complete match is expected on a pacer-friendly but slowly improving surface for spinners.

Head-to-Head

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have faced each other five times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). GT leads the head-to-head record with four wins, while LSG has secured one victory.​

IPL 2022: The two teams clashed twice in their debut season, and Gujarat Titans dominated both and led the clash 2-0.

IPL 2023: The two teams clashed twice in IPL 2023; again, Gujarat Titans dominated both and led the clash 4-0.

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants clashed on Lucknow’s ground, and Lucknow secured their first match against GT with 33 runs.

Stats, RCB vs DC

Most Runs: Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for GT with 176 runs, while Ayush Badoni is the leading run scorer for LSG with 111 runs against GT.

Most Wickets: Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker for GT with 6 wickets, while Krunal Pandya was the leading wicket-taker for LSG with 6 wickets against GT.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the LSG vs GT rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.