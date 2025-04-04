LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match 7:30 PM 4th April

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 16 promises an intense battle as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mumbai won their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Lucknow Super Giants are coming home with another loss.

Match Details

Match: LSG vs MI, Match 16, IPL 2025

Date: April 4, 2025 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 6

LSG Wins: 5

MI Wins: 1

Last Season’s Record: LSG won both encounters against MI in IPL 2024.

LSG vs MI Pitch Report & Weather Forecast, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, is a pitch that favors batting, with the ball coming onto the bat well. The average first-innings score at this venue in IPL games is around 160-180 runs.

Weather Forecast

Temperature: 37°C

Humidity: 16%

Conditions: Clear skies with a possibility of dew in the second innings, making chasing preferable.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks

LSG Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(W), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar



Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for LSG vs MI

Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Ryan Rickelton/ Rishabh Pant

Batters: Surya Kumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Pooran

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice Captain: Rishabh Pant

Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant/ Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Aiden Markram, Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Ayush Badoni

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi

Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav

LSG vs MI Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

LSG has consistently dominated MI in the league stage, winning 5 out of their 6 encounters. With the upcoming match set to take place at their home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, LSG has a strong chance to extend their dominance. The pitch conditions, which often favor spinners and slower bowlers, play into LSG’s strengths, with key bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi likely to make an impact.

While MI boasts a formidable batting lineup, they have struggled against LSG in past encounters, except for their lone victory in the 2023 Eliminator. Unless MI finds a way to counter LSG’s well-rounded squad and exploit any weaknesses, the home team appears well-positioned to secure another win.