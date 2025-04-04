Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match 7:30 PM 4th April

LSG vs MI IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Match 7:30 PM 4th April Dream 11 Predictions, LSG vs MI Match 16, IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and Match 16 promises an intense battle as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mumbai won their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Lucknow Super Giants are coming home with another loss. 

Match Details

Match: LSG vs MI, Match 16, IPL 2025
Date: April 4, 2025 (Friday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST | 02:00 PM GMT
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema, Star Sports Network

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 6
LSG Wins: 5
MI Wins: 1
Last Season’s Record: LSG won both encounters against MI in IPL 2024.

LSG vs MI  Pitch Report & Weather Forecast, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, is a pitch that favors batting, with the ball coming onto the bat well.  The average first-innings score at this venue in IPL games is around 160-180 runs. 

Weather Forecast

Temperature: 37°C
Humidity: 16%
Conditions: Clear skies with a possibility of dew in the second innings, making chasing preferable.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Picks

LSG Predicted Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(W), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar  


Dream11 Fantasy Team Predictions for LSG vs MI 

Dream11 Team 1 – Safe Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Ryan Rickelton/ Rishabh Pant 
Batters: Surya Kumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Rohit Sharma, Nicholas Pooran 
All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur 
Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice Captain: Rishabh Pant 

Dream11 Team 2 – Risky Choice

Wicket-Keepers: Rishabh Pant/ Ryan Rickelton
Batters: Aiden Markram, Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Ayush Badoni  
All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Marsh 
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi
Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Vice Captain: Surya Kumar Yadav 

LSG vs MI  Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

LSG has consistently dominated MI in the league stage, winning 5 out of their 6 encounters. With the upcoming match set to take place at their home ground, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, LSG has a strong chance to extend their dominance. The pitch conditions, which often favor spinners and slower bowlers, play into LSG’s strengths, with key bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi likely to make an impact.

While MI boasts a formidable batting lineup, they have struggled against LSG in past encounters, except for their lone victory in the 2023 Eliminator. Unless MI finds a way to counter LSG’s well-rounded squad and exploit any weaknesses, the home team appears well-positioned to secure another win.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Live Tv

