LSG vs MI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 16th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs, Online
LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match 16: Live streaming, telecast details, match timing, and key highlights for India, US, and UK.
The 16th match of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 4, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT). Cricket fans worldwide are eager to watch this high-voltage encounter, and here’s your complete guide to live streaming and TV telecast details.
LSG vs MI Live Telecast Channel List
India: Star Sports Network
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports Cricket
Where to Watch LSG vs MI Live Streaming Online?
For fans preferring to watch the match online, here are the official streaming platforms:
India: JioCinema (Free) & Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription)
USA: Willow TV app & website
UK: Sky Sports app & website
LSG vs MI Toss Timing & Match Start Time
Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT)
Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST (02:00 PM GMT)
LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record & Match Preview
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have faced each other 6 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Lucknow Super Giants holds an advantage with 5 out of 6 victories, while Mumbai Indians could only secure 1 victory. LSG has dominated in the league stages so far, winning all 5 league matches against MI. Mumbai Indians secured their sole victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2023.
Key Players to Watch in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
Nicholas Pooran (Power-hitter & key bowler)
Mitchell Marsh (Explosive opener)
David Miller (All-rounder, game-changer)
Shardul Thakur (Reliable Bowler)
Mumbai Indians (MI):
Rohit Sharma (Big-hitting opener)
Tilak Verma (Young, aggressive batter)
Surya Kumar Yadav (Reliable Middle-order Batter)
Hardik Pandya (All-rounder, game-changer)
Trent Boult (Strike bowler)
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
Pitch Report: A pitch that favors batting, with the ball coming onto the bat well.
Weather Forecast: Hot and humid conditions, temperature around 37°C in the afternoon, dropping to 24°C by match time, with no rain expected.
Predicted Playing XIs for LSG vs MI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar
