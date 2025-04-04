LSG vs MI - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Rishabh’s Lucknow Face Off Against Hardik’s Mumbai - Check Stats And More

Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five championships. They were the first team to clinch the 5 IPL titles and are known for making youngsters as big stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more. Lucknow Super Giants were introduced in 2022 along with the Gujarat Titans. They reached the playoffs of their debut season under the captaincy of KL Rahul but couldn’t make it to the finals and lost their match in the playoffs against RCB.

Head-to-Head

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have faced each other 6 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Lucknow Super Giants holds an advantage with 5 out of 6 victories, while Mumbai Indians could only secure 1 victory. LSG has dominated in the league stages so far, winning all 5 league matches against MI. Mumbai Indians secured their sole victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2023.

Performance at the Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums, Mumbai

At MI’s home ground, Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium, the two teams have clashed 3 times. Lucknow Super Giants have dominated at Mumbai’s Homeground winning all three matches.

Performance at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

At LSG’s home ground, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, the two teams have clashed 2 times. LSG has maintained a 100% win record against MI, winning both clashes.

Eliminator Of The IPL 2023

MI secured their sole victory against LSG by 81 runs during the Eliminator match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Recent Clash LSG vs MI

The Last Time MI met LSG in Lucknow’s home ground, LSG chased MI's 144 for 7 in the last over.

Stats, LSG vs MI

Most Runs: KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for LSG with 289 runs, while Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer for MI with 165 runs.

Most Wickets: Ravi Bishnoi is the leading wicket-taker for LSG with 7 wickets, while Akash Madhwal is the leading wicket-taker for MI with 5 wickets.

As they prepare to meet again in IPL 2025, MI will aim to make their comeback against LSG and end their league stage drought, while LSG will try to maintain their winning record against MI in the league stage.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the LSG vs MI rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.