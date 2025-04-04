LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Key Battles To Watch Out For This High-Octane Clash

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant will be under the spotlight as Mumbai Indians square off Lucknow Super Giants on Friday at the Ekana Stadium in the 15th game of the IPL 2025. The Mumbai-based franchise will enter the game on the back of the solid eight-wicket win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders while Lucknow lost their last game, against Punjab Kings.

Rohit Sharma who is the current Indian skipper has been struggling with the bat as the former Mumbai Indians’ captain has only made just 21 runs in 20 balls while Pant scored 17 runs in 26 balls. Ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash, take a look at the key battles between some of the players.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi

India’s Mr 360 batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in a scintillating form in the ongoing IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians. During the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Surya smashed 27 off just 9 balls. Ravi Bishnoi on the other hand has not been able to make an impact with the ball, conceding way too many runs. As of now, the young wrist spinner has managed to take only three wickets. As of now, Surya has played against Bishnoi in seven innings where he made 39 runs while getting out three times.

Nicholas Pooran vs Trent Boult

In the ongoing IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Nicholas Pooran has been firing constantly with the bat, smashing big scores in three games. As of now, he has made 189 runs and has been wearing Orange Cap. Trent Boult can be lethal against Pooran, keeping in mind his finesse with the new ball. As of now, Pooran has faced Boult twice, making 19 runs and getting out just once.

Hardik Pandya vs Avesh Khan

The Mumbai Indians’ skipper Hardik Pandya has looked out of colour both with the bat and ball during the ongoing IPL 2025. His major challenge would be facing Avesh Khan who has an edge over him. As of now, Pandya has locked horns with Avesh in a total of seven innings, where he scored only 17 runs at a strike rate of 58.62 while getting out three times.