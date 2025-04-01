LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Lucknow Match 730 PM 1st April

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an electrifying IPL 2025 encounter at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on April 1 at 7:30 PM IST. This match is poised to be a battle of power-hitters and tactical brilliance, as both teams look to gain momentum in the tournament. The much-anticipated clash between Rishabh Pant’s LSG and Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS will feature some of the biggest names in T20 cricket. Both teams have star-studded lineups, making this a thrilling contest for fantasy cricket enthusiasts.

LSG’s Strengths: Nicholas Pooran's explosive batting, an aggressive middle order, and an in-form bowling unit.

PBKS’ Strengths: A well-balanced side with top all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Head-to-Head: The rivalry between LSG and PBKS has always been intense, with both teams having secured victories in past seasons.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025: Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Predicted XI

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Nicholas Pooran (WK)

Rishabh Pant (C)

David Miller

Ayush Badoni

Shardul Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Digvesh Rathi

Prince Yadav

Impact Subs: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Himmat Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Predicted XI

Prabhsimran Singh (WK)

Priyansh Arya

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell

Suryansh Shedge

Azmatullah Omarzai

Marco Jansen

Arshdeep Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Best Fantasy Picks

Wicket-Keepers:

Nicholas Pooran – One of the most destructive T20 batsmen, known for his ability to accelerate the scoring rate.

Rishabh Pant – An experienced campaigner with a knack for finishing games.

Batters:

Mitchell Marsh – A hard-hitting all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

Shreyas Iyer – A solid top-order batsman, capable of anchoring the innings.

Shashank Singh – An emerging player who has shown promise in recent games.

All-Rounders:

Glenn Maxwell – A proven match-winner with his explosive batting and off-spin bowling.

Marco Jansen – Adds variety with his left-arm pace and lower-order hitting ability.

Azmatullah Omarzai – A versatile all-rounder known for his finishing abilities.

Bowlers:

Arshdeep Singh – A lethal left-arm pacer, especially effective in the death overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal – The highest wicket-taker in IPL history among spinners.

Shardul Thakur – A reliable option with his variations and wicket-taking ability.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

LSG vs PBKS: Key Players to Watch Out For

Nicholas Pooran (LSG): Has been in red-hot form, capable of changing the game single-handedly.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): Started IPL 2025 with an unbeaten 97 and will look to continue his dominance.

Glenn Maxwell (PBKS): Known for his unorthodox stroke play and ability to take down spinners.

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): The leg-spinner will be crucial against PBKS’s aggressive batting lineup.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): A go-to bowler in pressure situations, excelling at both powerplay and death overs.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025?

Both teams have firepower in their lineup, but LSG’s home advantage and Nicholas Pooran’s form could tilt the match in their favor. However, PBKS' superior bowling attack, led by Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, makes them a formidable opponent. Expect a high-scoring thriller where the toss could play a crucial role.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants to win in a close contest.

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tips: Final Thoughts