LSG vs PBKS Head-To-Head Record, IPL 2025: Who Holds Edge In Lucknow vs Punjab Battle? Check Key Stats Here

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (will face Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have won their last match and will look to continue their winning run in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The game in Lucknow will also see the battle between two most expensive players - Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore) in IPL history.

Ahead of blockbuster clash between LSG and PBKS, let's take a look at the key stats:

LSG vs PBKS: Head To Head Record In IPL

Matches played: 4

LSG won: 3

PBKS won: 1

Last result: LSG won by 21 runs (2024; Lucknow)

LSG Record In Lucknow

Matches played: 14

Total Matches Played: 14, Won: 7, Lost: 6, No Result: 1

Highest score: 199/8 vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024) - LSG won by 21 runs

Lowest score: 108 all-out vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 1, 2023) - RCB won by 18 runs

PBKS’s Record In Lucknow

Total Matches Played: 2, Won: 1, Lost: 1,

Highest score: 178/5 (March 30, 2024) - LSG won by 21 runs

Lowest score: 161/8 (April 15, 2023) - PBKS won by 2 wickets

Most Runs In LSG vs PBKS IPL Matches

KL Rahul (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 107, Average: 26.75, Strike Rake: 125.88, Highest Score: 74

Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - Matches: 4, Runs: 107, Average: 26.75, Strike Rake: 159.70, Highest Score: 72

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - Matches: 2, Runs: 100, Average: 50, Strike Rake: 133.33, Highest Score: 54

Most Wickets In LSG vs PBKS IPL Matches

Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 9, Economy: 10.12, Average: 18, Best Figures: 4/38

Sam Curran (PBKS) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 7, Economy: 8.81, Average: 13.85, Best Figures: 3/28

Mohsin Khan (LSG) - Innings: 2, Wickets: 5, Economy: 7.25, Average: 11.60, Best Figures: 3/24