LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 13th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

Cricket fans are in for a thrilling encounter as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. This match promises an intense battle, with both teams eager to climb higher on the points table. If you’re looking for details on LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 free live streaming, live telecast, match timing, and how to watch online, here’s everything you need to know.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match Details

Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Match 13

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 7:00 PM IST

LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Where to Watch LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India, with commentary available in multiple languages, including:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

How to Watch LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online?

For fans preferring to stream the match online, JioCinema and Hotstar will provide free live streaming of LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025. Viewers can access the match on mobile, tablet, laptop, and smart TVs via:

JioCinema app and website (Free Streaming for Jio users)

Disney+ Hotstar app and website (Subscription required)

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Streaming for International Audiences

For viewers outside India, here’s where you can catch the action:

USA: Willow TV, ESPN+

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Canada: Willow TV, Hotstar Canada

South Africa: SuperSport

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025: Key Match Insights & Players to Watch

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Overview

After a mixed start to the IPL 2025 campaign, LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, is looking to assert dominance on their home turf. In their previous matches, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran showcased their explosive batting skills, with a 116-run partnership in the last game helping them chase down 190 runs in just 16.1 overs.

Key Players for LSG:

Rishabh Pant – The skipper will be keen to bounce back after a slow start to the season.

Mitchell Marsh – Coming off a match-winning knock, he will be a crucial player.

Nicholas Pooran – Known for his finishing ability, he adds firepower to LSG’s batting order.

Ravi Bishnoi & Avesh Khan – LSG’s key bowlers who will look to make an impact.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Overview

PBKS, captained by Shreyas Iyer, started their IPL 2025 campaign on a high, putting up 243 runs in their last match against Gujarat Titans. With an in-form Shashank Singh and Glenn Maxwell, Punjab Kings will aim to outplay LSG in all departments.

Key Players for PBKS:

Shreyas Iyer – The captain, fresh from an unbeaten 97-run knock, will be PBKS’s main man.

Glenn Maxwell – Despite a golden duck in the last match, his past performances against LSG’s bowlers make him a threat.

Shashank Singh – A hard-hitting batsman who played a quickfire 44 in the previous game.

Arshdeep Singh & Kagiso Rabada – PBKS’s pace attack will be crucial against LSG’s batting lineup.

LSG vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record in IPL

LSG and PBKS have faced each other 4 times in IPL history, with both teams winning 2 matches each. Given their competitive rivalry, this match is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Last 3 Matches Between LSG & PBKS:

IPL 2024: PBKS won by 4 wickets

IPL 2023: LSG won by 56 runs

IPL 2022: LSG won by 20 runs

With high stakes in IPL 2025, both teams will be looking to tilt the head-to-head record in their favor.