LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s From Ekana Stadium, Lucknow - Match At 7:30 PM IST, May 19

Match No. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. LSG are in a must-win situation with 10 points from 11 games. After a heavy defeat to Punjab Kings, where they conceded 236 runs and suffered a top-order collapse, Rishabh Pant’s side faces a steep climb to stay in playoff contention. Their best-case scenario is winning all three remaining matches against SRH, GT, and RCB to reach 16 points. However, a poor net run rate of -0.469 means they must also hope for favourable outcomes in other fixtures.

Adding to their woes, young pace sensation Mayank Yadav has been ruled out due to injury, with New Zealand’s Will O’Rourke named as his replacement.

SRH Aim to Spoil the Party

Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated with just seven points from 11 games. Their previous clash against Delhi Capitals ended in frustration, as rain interrupted play after Pat Cummins’ 3/19 helped restrict DC to 133. With nothing to lose, SRH will look to spoil LSG’s playoff hopes, especially after losing to them earlier in the season. All overseas players are available for selection, offering SRH full strength as they look to finish the season with pride.

Pitch and Conditions at Ekana Stadium

The Ekana pitch has been slow with low bounce throughout the season, aiding bowlers who stick to tight lines. The average first-innings score is 167, but teams will aim for 180+ considering dew could aid chasing sides. Out of 19 IPL matches played here, teams chasing have won 10 times, making the toss crucial. Expect the winning captain to opt to bowl first.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: LSG vs SRH, Match 61, IPL 2025

Date: May 19, 2025 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

LSG vs SRH: Weather Forecast

The weather in Lucknow is expected to remain hot and dry, with temperatures hovering around 35°C during the game. Dew may become a factor in the second innings, giving an edge to teams batting second. Spinners will have a key role to play in containing runs on this slower surface.

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Mitch Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Prince Yadav

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Pat Cummins, Digvesh Rathi, Harshal Patel

Expect a thrilling clash as LSG fight for survival while SRH will look to be the party spoilers. With both teams having firepower across departments, this one could go down to the wire.