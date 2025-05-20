LSG vs SRH: Harshal Patel Scripts History, Becomes Fastest Bowler In IPL To...

Harshal Patel etched his name in history books with a remarkable individual milestone during the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday.

Harshal became the fastest bowler in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to reach 150 wickets in terms of balls bowled, surpassing legendary names in the process.

The 34-year-old Patel achieved the milestone by dismissing Aiden Markram in the 16th over of the innings with one of his trademark slower yorkers. Harshal's historic wicket came off the 2381st ball of his IPL career, breaking the previous record held by Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who had taken 2444 balls to reach the same landmark.

Fastest To 150 IPL Wickets (In Terms Of Balls)

Harshal Patel - 2381 Balls

Lasith Malinga - 2444 Balls

Yuzvendra Chahal - 2543 Balls

Dwayne Bravo - 2656 Balls

Jasprit Bumrah - 2832 Balls

Meanwhile, Harshal also became the second-fastest bowler to reach 150 wickets in terms of matches played, achieving it in 117 games - only behind Malinga who got there in 105.

Despite the record-breaking moment, it wasn’t the best night overall for Harshal, who ended with figures of 1 for 49 in his four overs as Lucknow Super Giants posted a challenging total of 205 for 7 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) were the top scorers for Lucknow Super Giants, who were invited to bat first.

In reply, Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (47) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Sharma gave SRH the perfect start with his 20-ball 59 and later Ishan Kishan (35), Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis (32) also contributed well as last year’s finalists scored 206/4 in 18.2 overs to record their fourth win of the season.

After the crushing loss in the 61st match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG were knocked out of the tournament.