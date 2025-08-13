Lucknow Super Giants All Set To Part Ways Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions, Search For Role Begins

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are expected to part ways with their mentor Zaheer Khan following the completion of his one-year contract last month. According to a report by The Times of India, The franchise is reportedly scouting for a new mentor who will have a broader role not just in the IPL, but also for their sister teams Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 league and Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

LSG Eyeing Mentor With Multi-Team Responsibilities

In addition to naming a new mentor, LSG is also planning to appoint a Director of Cricket to oversee the year-round development of the entire LSG group of teams. Zaheer took over the mentor role from Gautam Gambhir, who left to join the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. In addition, Zaheer also stepped in as the team’s bowling coach last season following Morne Morkel’s departure in 2024 to join Gambhir and the Indian men’s cricket team.

“LSG is set to part ways with Zaheer Khan and the new mentor will be given a bigger role to monitor RPSG Group’s other franchises,”

a source told The Times of India.

LSG’s Performance Under Zaheer

Before joining Lucknow, Zaheer was associated with the Mumbai Indians until 2022. His time with LSG came during a challenging phase for the franchise. Under new skipper Rishabh Pant, LSG endured a tough IPL 2025 campaign, finishing 7th on the table with just six wins and eight losses in their 14 league matches.

Bharat Arun Joins as Bowling Coach With Expanded Role

Recently, LSG appointed former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as the franchise’s new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026. But his role will go beyond the IPL.

The report adds:

“Arun’s role is also extensive as he will be given an extra responsibility for scouting and working on their young quicks for Durban’s Super Giants and, from next year, with the Manchester Originals as well.”

After joining Justin Langer’s coaching staff, Arun outlined his vision for shaping LSG into a tactically sharp and well-coordinated outfit.

“It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. My conversations with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were incredibly energizing there is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy. What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh and I see immense potential in each of them. My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,”

It now remains to be seen who LSG will appoint as their new mentor and Director of Cricket, and whether the next phase of the franchise’s strategy will deliver the success they’re seeking both in India and across their global T20 ventures. LSG Finished 7th in IPL 2025 Points Table with 6 wins.