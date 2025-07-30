Lucknow Super Giants Rope In Bharat Arun As Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made a major coaching move by appointing former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Bharat Arun as their new bowling coach. The experienced mentor has been signed on a two-year deal as the franchise looks to bolster its bowling department ahead of IPL 2026.

Bharat Arun’s Proven Track Record

Bharat Arun brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as:

Bowling Coach of the Indian National Team (2014-2015, 2017-2021): He played a crucial role in developing India’s formidable pace attack, which excelled in overseas Test tours.

Bowling Coach of KKR (2019-2025): Arun was instrumental in shaping the bowling unit that helped Kolkata Knight Riders lift the IPL 2024 trophy.

In July 2025, Arun parted ways with KKR in a mutual decision alongside head coach Chandrakant Pandit, paving the way for his move to LSG.

What LSG Aims to Achieve with Arun

LSG has reached the playoffs multiple times since its inception in 2022, but is still searching for their first IPL title. One of their biggest weaknesses in IPL 2025 was death bowling, a critical area where Arun’s expertise could make a difference.

Arun will work closely with a young and promising bowling lineup that includes: Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, and Akashdeep. His focus will be on improving LSG’s death-over strategies, mentoring young pacers, and developing a consistent bowling core for the future.

Changes in the Support Staff

Reports suggest that Zaheer Khan’s mentor contract with the franchise may not be renewed, giving Bharat Arun a more significant role in the overall coaching structure. Head coach Justin Langer is expected to continue, but with greater support from Arun, the franchise hopes to bring a structured approach to their bowling strategies.