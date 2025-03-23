Lucknow Super Giants Rope In Shardul Thakur To Replace Mohsin Khan In IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants have roped in Shardul Thakur as a replacement for injured Mohsin Khan ahead of their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Shardul cracks the deal at the base price of Rs 2 crore after going unsold at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Shardul had a terrific domestic season for Mumbai where he showed finesse with both bat and ball.

Shardul replaced left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who is currently struggling with a calf injury. He is focusing on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy and will not be fit before the second half of the season.

"The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named Shardul Thakur as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury," IPL said in a statement.

Currently, the Lucknow-based franchise has been dealing with a lot of injury issues as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh might not bowl in the IP L 2025 due to a back injury and as a result, he was ruled out of the Champions Trophy.

The likes of Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mayank Yadav are recuperating from their injuries at the National Cricket Academy and are likely to miss the first three games this season. Star pacer Mayank Yadav is likely to miss a few matches at the start of the season. LSG will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals in Vizag

LSG Full Squad, IPL 2025

Batters: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav