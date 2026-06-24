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Luka Modric creates history, joins exclusive club featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Croatia captain Luka Modric added another remarkable chapter to his illustrious career during the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming only the fourth player in men's international football history to reach 200 appearances for his national team.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Luka Modric creates history, joins exclusive club featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Image Credit: IANSSource: Bureau

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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