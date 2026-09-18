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Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs with hamstring injury, South Africa suffer third blow

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury. The Proteas have now suffered three injury blows in their pace attack ahead of the series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs with hamstring injury, South Africa suffer third blow
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs with hamstring injury, South Africa suffer third blow
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