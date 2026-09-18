/Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Australia ODIs with hamstring injury, South Africa suffer third blow

South Africa have been dealt with another injury blow ahead of their home series against Australia as fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has now been ruled out of the three-match ODI series due to a hamstring injury, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday.



Ngidi picked up the hamstring injury in his right leg during Titans' first-class game against Dolphins, with scans on Wednesday confirming that he would need a period of rehab and will not be available to take part in the three ODIs that begin on September 24.