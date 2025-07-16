Lungi Ngidi Surpasses Dale Steyn In ‘THIS’ Elite List To Enter In Top 3 For South Africa

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has reached a major milestone in his international career by surpassing the legendary Dale Steyn on the list of most wickets for South Africa in T20 Internationals. With his latest performance against New Zealand, Ngidi has climbed to third place in the all-time rankings for South African bowlers in the shortest format.

Ngidi Goes Past Steyn With Key Breakthrough

In the recent T20I clash against New Zealand, Ngidi delivered a crucial early blow by dismissing opener Tim Seifert. The wicket, his 65th in T20Is, came in the third over of the match when Seifert attempted a big shot off a slower cutter but mistimed it, sending the ball straight into the safe hands of Senuran Muthusamy. With that scalp, Ngidi went past Dale Steyn’s tally of 64 wickets, securing his place among South Africa's greatest T20I bowlers.

Most wickets for South Africa in T20Is

Tabraiz Shamsi - 89

Kagiso Rabada - 71

Lungi Ngidi - 65*

Dale Steyn - 64

Imran Tahir - 61

A Milestone of Consistency and Skill

Ngidi’s rise to the top three is a result of his consistency and ability to perform under pressure. Known for his sharp pace, deceptive slower balls, and accuracy at the death, Ngidi has grown into one of South Africa’s most dependable white-ball bowlers. While Dale Steyn achieved his 64 wickets in just 37 matches, Ngidi has taken 65 in 50 games, a mark of both longevity and impact across multiple series and conditions.

Match Impact: Breaking Momentum Early

Ngidi’s breakthrough against Seifert proved to be a turning point in the match. Seifert looked in control during the opening overs but failed to pick Ngidi’s change of pace. The dismissal put the brakes on New Zealand’s start, underlining Ngidi’s reputation as a powerplay enforcer.

What’s Next for Ngidi?

With South Africa looking to build momentum ahead of upcoming ICC tournaments, Ngidi is well-positioned to challenge for the top two spots in the national T20I wicket list. He is just 6 wickets behind Kagiso Rabada (71). And 24 wickets behind Tabraiz Shamsi (89)

Given his current form and fitness, it’s not unlikely that Ngidi could become South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is shortly.