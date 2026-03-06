'Made a big mistake...': Blame game erupts in England camp after heartbreaking loss vs India in T20 WC 2026 semi-final; Harry Brook says this

Following a heart-wrenching seven-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, England captain Harry Brook has stepped forward to take full responsibility for his team's elimination. Brook identified a specific fielding lapse early in the match as the definitive turning point that allowed the game to slip away from the defending champions.

The Reprieve That Changed the Match

The critical moment occurred during the third over of the Indian innings. Sanju Samson, batting on just 15, attempted an aerial drive against a full-length delivery from Jofra Archer. The bat twisted in Samson’s grip, sending a routine, looping chance toward Brook at mid-on. In a moment that Brook described as "butter fingers," the captain failed to hold onto the catch, granting the dangerous opener a massive second life.

Samson capitalized ruthlessly on the error, eventually plundering 89 runs off only 42 deliveries. This explosive knock anchored India’s record-breaking total of 253 for 7, effectively batting England out of the contest despite their spirited chase. Throughout the innings, broadcast cameras frequently cut to a dejected Brook, capturing his visible frustration every time Samson cleared the ropes.

Brook’s Post-Match Reflection

At the post-match presentation, Brook was candid about his personal failure and the team's tactical miscalculations.

"We just thought that there might've been a little bit of hold early on with the pitch being fresh. Expected a little more spin in the first innings. But it slid on nicely. I hold my hand and say I made a big mistake there, dropping Samson. Catches win matches they say. Unfortunately it didn't go our way in the field tonight. Misexecution I guess. Just didn't execute very well (with the ball)," Brook stated.

Praise for Jacob Bethell and Team Spirit

Despite the pain of the loss, Brook found a silver lining in the performance of Jacob Bethell, who kept England in the hunt with a spectacular century while chasing a monumental 254.

"He was absolutely unbelievable. He's going to earn some serious money in cricket (Bethell). Showed the world what he can do. I said the other day that we're never out of games. Showed it tonight chasing 250. Other teams would've folded and crumbled," Brook added, highlighting the resilience of his squad.

Looking Toward the Final

With the semi-final hurdle cleared, India now shifts its focus to the tournament final on March 8. They are scheduled to face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they will look to secure back-to-back global titles.

The match also saw other viral moments, including a stunning relay catch between Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, and a light-hearted moment involving MS Dhoni's reaction to a miscued celebration by his wife, Sakshi, in the stands. However, for England, the night will be remembered for the narrow margin of seven runs and the "big mistake" acknowledged by their captain.