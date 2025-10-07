Madhya Pradesh Hand All-Format Captaincy To Rajat Patidar Ahead Of New Domestic Season

Indian batter Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the captain of Madhya Pradesh across all formats for the 2025-26 domestic season, which begins with the Ranji Trophy on October 15. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Patidar replaced Shubham Sharma, with the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and Director of Cricket Chandrakant Pandit entrusting the experienced right-hander with a larger leadership role.

From IPL Glory to Domestic Leadership

Patidar’s rise as a leader comes after an outstanding year in domestic and franchise cricket. The 32-year-old led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first-ever IPL title, ending an 18-year wait. His stellar form continued in the Duleep Trophy, where he guided the Central Zone to their first title since 2014-15. Patidar finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 382 runs in five innings, averaging 76.40 with two centuries and two fifties, one of the hundreds coming in the final against South Zone.

Proven Track Record in Domestic Cricket

Patidar’s leadership qualities were first recognised when he captained MP in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season. He justified the faith by taking the team to the final, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer with 428 runs in 10 matches, averaging 61.14 and striking at 186.08, including five fifties and a best of 81*.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he amassed 529 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.09, with a century and three fifties. Across his first-class career, Patidar has accumulated 5,196 runs at an average of 44.41 in 72 matches, including 15 centuries and 27 fifties, with a top score of 196.

Leading From the Front

Patidar also captained the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup against Vidarbha. Despite the loss, he impressed with a crucial 66-run knock. His consistent form this season, two centuries and three fifties in seven innings across the Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup, underlines his readiness for the leadership challenge.

Madhya Pradesh will open their Ranji campaign against Punjab in Indore. The season will be played in two phases: from October 15 to November 19, followed by a white-ball break, and will resume from January 22 to February 1, with knockouts scheduled between February 6 and 28.

Eyeing a Strong Comeback

Patidar, who made his India debut in 2023, has represented the national side in three Tests and one ODI. Though he had a modest start, scoring 63 runs in six Test innings and 22 in his only ODI, his recent domestic exploits suggest a batter determined to make a comeback into India’s setup.

With Madhya Pradesh’s growing ambitions and Patidar’s leadership momentum, the 2025-26 domestic season could mark a defining chapter in his cricketing journey.