Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch All Matches Online

The Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025 is here, and Karnataka cricket fans are gearing up for two weeks of nonstop T20 action from August 11 to 28. With a new venue, star players, and live coverage on multiple platforms, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action.

When and Where Will the Maharaja Trophy 2025 Be Played?

The tournament will feature 30 league matches from August 11 to 25, followed by Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on August 26, Qualifier 2 on August 27, and the Final on August 28.

Originally planned for M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, the event has been moved to Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysuru after Bengaluru police clearance issues.

How Can You Watch Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live on TV and Online?

Cricket fans can watch all matches live on Star Sports 1 (English) and Star Sports 1 Kannada. For those who prefer digital streaming, the tournament will be live on the FanCode app and FanCode.com, offering both match coverage and highlights for viewers across India and abroad.

Which Teams Are Playing in Maharaja Trophy 2025?

Six teams will compete for the title:

Mysore Warriors (Defending champions – Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Prasidh Krishna)

Bengaluru Blasters (Mayank Agarwal, Shubhang Hegde)

Gulbarga Mystics (Luvnith Sisodia, Vijaykumar Vyshak)

Mangalore Dragons (Shreyas Gopal, Abhilash Shetty)

Hubli Tigers (Rohan Patil, Vidyadhar Patil)

Shivamogga Lions (Aniruddha Joshi, Vidwath Kaverappa)

What’s Special About the Maharaja Trophy 2025 Opening Match?

The opening clash on August 11 at 3:15 PM IST will feature Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore Dragons.

GMY in 2024: Semi-finalists, finishing fourth in the league phase.

MD in 2024: Last on the table with just one win in 10 matches.

Head-to-head: GMY lead 3-0, with one no result.

Key Players to Watch:

Luvnith Sisodia (GMY): Aggressive wicketkeeper-batter with IPL experience.

Vijaykumar Vyshak (GMY): Skilled death bowler with variations.

Shreyas Gopal (MD): Reliable all-rounder who can turn matches.

What Does the Pitch Report Say for Mysuru?

The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground offers balanced conditions for batters and bowlers. Pacers get movement early, while spinners gain control as the match progresses. Captains may prefer to bowl first due to dew and chasing advantage.

Why Is Live Streaming Crucial for Fans This Season?

With the tournament being a closed-door event due to safety concerns, live streaming is the only way for fans to watch every ball. FanCode’s coverage allows fans to enjoy the action from anywhere, with interactive features, highlights, and real-time scorecards.

What Are the Most Anticipated Storylines This Season?

Mysore Warriors’ Title Defence: Can Karun Nair’s men make it back-to-back titles?

Mangalore Dragons’ Redemption: From last place to potential challengers.

Young Talent Watch: Players like Smaran R and Aadarsh Prajwal aiming for IPL scouts’ attention.

Impact of Venue Change: How Mysuru’s conditions will influence strategies.

Who Is Likely to Win the Opening Clash?

Given their past dominance and better form, Gulbarga Mystics start as favourites. Historical trends suggest the chasing team will have an edge, so the toss could be decisive.

Why Should You Not Miss Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming?

With six competitive teams, packed double-headers, and rising stars eyeing bigger stages, the Maharaja Trophy 2025 is a must-watch for cricket fans. Whether you’re tuning in on Star Sports or streaming via FanCode, expect thrilling finishes, standout performances, and matches that could shape Karnataka’s cricketing future.