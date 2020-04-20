'Mahi bhai abused Jaddu after I hit him for a four and six': Ishant Sharma

He is known for his bowling skills, but Ishant Sharma managed to irritate even Captain Cool M.S. Dhoni with his batting prowess in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Batting in the last over for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings, he smashed Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary and a six.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show Isolation Premier League, Ishant revealed how CSK captain Dhoni got irritated after watching his batting skills.

"Last year in the IPL, Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can't hit sixes, saying you don't have that power. Then came Jaddu (Jadeja) and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu," Ishant said.

Ishant had earlier said that he can't pick between his seven-wicket haul at Lord's in 2014 and the fifer he took in India's maiden pink ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

"Both of them are equally memorable," Ishant said in a video tweeted by his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals. "Taking seven wickets at Lord's is obviously something I can't forget. And taking those five wickets with the pink ball also I can't forget because after 12 years I had taken a five-wicket haul."

Ishant's 7/74 was crucial in India recording a historic win at Lord's over England in 2014. It was the first time in 28 years that India had won a Test at the famous stadium.

Ishant's career went through many troughs after that before he resurfaced and became an integral part of the fierce pace battery that Virat Kohli's team now possesses alongwith Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

In the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, Ishant blew the opposition away in the first innings and ended up with figures of 5/22. It was his first fifer at home since 2007.

