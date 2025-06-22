As India's grueling five-match Test series against England got underway at Headingley, Leeds, a new era in Indian cricket truly began. The visitors completely dominated Day 1, finishing on a commanding 359/3, with stellar centuries from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. On the second Rishabh Pant too scored a century but then the Indian side faced a shocking collapse losing their last 7 wickets for 41 runs going from a strong 430/3 to 471 all-out. Engalnd's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue took four wickets each. India started well in their bowling with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Zak Crawley but later Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett thanks to India's dropped chances and poor bowling by rest of the bowlers took the score 209/3 at the end of Day's play. England are currently trailing by 261 runs.

Pant's Witty Banter and Gill's Tactical Insight

During Day 2 of the match, Rishabh Pant, the charmer behind the stumps, was caught on the stump mic engaging in a hilarious exchange with Ravindra Jadeja. After Jadeja bowled a wide delivery that Pant had to leap to collect, Pant jovially quipped, "Main bhi khel raha hu bhai, apne chauke ke chakkar mein mera chaukka mat dedena!" (I am also playing, brother. In order to not go for a four, don't give send me for a four).

Later, captain Shubman Gill also joined in, offering tactical advice to Jadeja. He was heard saying to the all-rounder, "Abhi ye pura confused hai Jaddu bhai, kaunsi seedhi hai aur kaunsi udhar. Aayega iska!" (Now he's completely confused, Jaddu brother, he doesn't know which one will turn. He'll get out soon!).

India's Batting Prowess and a Late Collapse

On Day 2, India was poised for a monumental total. After Shubman Gill notched a career-best 147 and Rishabh Pant unleashed an astonishing 134 – his seventh Test ton helping India reach 430/3. However, following Gill's dismissal, India experienced a dramatic collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs and being bowled out for 471 in 113 overs.

England's Response and Pope's Century

A sudden downpour caused a delayed start to England's innings. They then faced a menacing Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 3-45. Despite Bumrah's early impact, Ollie Pope smashed an unbeaten century, his ninth in Tests, and with Ben Duckett adding 62, they formed a crucial 122-run second-wicket partnership. England finished Day 2 trailing India by 262 runs, at 209/3 in 49 overs. Pope's gritty unbeaten 100, laced with 13 fours, kept England in the game, aided by an Indian bowling attack that, apart from Bumrah, lacked penetrative edge.