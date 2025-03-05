'Main Maar Raha Tha Na': KL Rahul’s Reaction To Virat Kohli’s Dismissal Goes Viral After Indian Star Misses 52nd ODI Century

IND vs AUS: India booked their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025 final with a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in the semi-final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing 265 for victory, India reached the target in 48.1 overs, thanks to a solid batting effort led by Virat Kohli (84 off 98 balls).

KL Rahul Looked Upset After Kohli Got Out

Kohli, who looked set for a record-extending 52nd ODI century, fell short after miscuing a lofted shot off Adam Zampa in the 43rd over, handing an easy catch to Ben Dwarshuis at long-on. His dismissal left KL Rahul frustrated, as the batter, who was already attacking, was heard saying, "Main maar raha tha naa (I was playing big shots)."

KL Rahul to Virat Kohli after the dismissal:



"Main maar raha tha na yaar (I was hitting it, man)". pic.twitter.com/iHE9g3FPUA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2025

Apart from Kohli’s composed 84, Shreyas Iyer (45), KL Rahul (42 not out), and Hardik Pandya (28) chipped in with crucial contributions. Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, fell early, continuing his run of unconverted starts in the tournament.

India’s Bowlers Shine in First Innings

Earlier, India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, restricting Australia to 264 all out in 49.3 overs. Mohammed Shami led the attack with figures of 3/48, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each. For Australia, Steve Smith (73 off 96 balls) and Alex Carey (61) were the standout performers, but their side struggled to accelerate on a slow surface.

Kohli’s Record-Breaking Night

Despite missing a century, Kohli achieved multiple milestones in the match. He became India’s all-time leading run-scorer in ICC Champions Trophy history, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan’s 701 runs. He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments, reaching 24 such scores in 58 innings, one more than Tendulkar.

With this win, India marches into the Champions Trophy final, where they will face the winner of the South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final. The Men in Blue remain unbeaten in the tournament and will be eager to lift the prestigious trophy once again.