IPL 2025: Just a year ago, Shreyas Iyer’s cricketing career looked uncertain. He was dropped from the BCCI’s central contract list and left out of the national team. Many thought his time at the top was over.

But instead of giving up, Iyer went back to domestic cricket and made a strong statement. He led Mumbai to a Ranji Trophy win in the 2023–24 season, added an Irani Cup title, and lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.

IPL Glory and International Success

Iyer then had a dream season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he guided the team to their first IPL title in 10 years. This was followed by another big achievement helping India win the ICC Champions Trophy, where he was the top scorer for India and second overall in the tournament.

After all this, Iyer took over as captain of Punjab Kings and led them to the top of the IPL table.

Left Out of England Tour

Despite his incredible year, Iyer was not selected in India’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. His omission came as a shock to many fans and experts, especially after the retirement of Virat Kohli, and the exit of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin from Test cricket.

With India looking to build a new red-ball team under captain Shubman Gill, Iyer seemed like a perfect fit. But the selectors thought otherwise.

Gautam Gambhir Responds

At an event in Delhi, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked why Iyer wasn’t picked. He replied simply, “Main selector nahin hoon” (I am not the selector). This was seen by some as a subtle comment on Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI’s Chief Selector.

Selectors Give Their Reason

Ajit Agarkar admitted that Iyer had performed well and praised his efforts. However, he said the decision came down to a “lack of space” in the squad. Many believe this explanation doesn’t do justice to Iyer’s recent form and performances.

Iyer’s Extraordinary Performance

Ranji Trophy 2023–24: 480 runs in 5 matches

Average: 68.57

Centuries: 2

Champions Trophy: India’s top scorer, dominant against short-pitched bowling

With these numbers and achievements, fans and experts continue to question his exclusion from the Test squad.