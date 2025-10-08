Major Blow For Australia: Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Opening Ashes Test In Perth

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins is reportedly set to miss the opening Ashes Test in Perth due to an ongoing lower back injury, sparking fears that he could be ruled out for the entire series.

Back Injury Delays Return

According to multiple reports, Cummins’ recovery from a lower back stress injury has been slower than expected. Despite showing signs of improvement, the 32-year-old has not yet resumed full bowling practice, with the first Ashes Test just over a month away. Medical experts have advised caution, suggesting that an early return could risk aggravating the injury.

As per The Guardian and News.com.au, Cricket Australia’s medical team is closely monitoring Cummins’ rehabilitation progress. While the skipper remains optimistic, insiders believe that his participation in the Perth Test, starting on November 21, is in doubt.

Steve Smith Likely to Lead in His Absence

With Cummins doubtful for the opener, Steve Smith is expected to step in as the stand-in captain. The leadership transition would not be new for Smith, who previously captained the side during the 2023-24 home summer.

Selectors are also preparing backup options for the bowling attack, with Scott Boland likely to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the pace lineup. Boland, known for his lethal accuracy and bounce on Australian pitches, has been in strong domestic form for Victoria and is being tipped to play a crucial role if Cummins remains sidelined.

A Major Setback for Australia

Cummins’ absence would be a huge blow for the Australian team, both as a bowler and as a leader. Since taking over the captaincy, he has led Australia to victories in the World Test Championship 2023, Ashes retention in England, and multiple series triumphs at home.

However, given the gruelling nature of the five-Test series, team management is unlikely to take risks with his fitness. The decision on his availability for the rest of the Ashes will depend on how his body responds to intensive training over the coming weeks.

Ashes 2025: Series Schedule

The highly anticipated Ashes 2025 will begin on November 21 in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. With England expected to arrive in Australia later this month, the uncertainty surrounding Cummins’ availability has already added intrigue to what promises to be another fiery contest between the two cricketing powerhouses.