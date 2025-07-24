India's hopes in the fourth Test took a significant hit after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. Pant was batting confidently before he attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes but missed the delivery, which struck him hard on the foot. The impact left the 27-year-old in visible pain, and he was forced to retire hurt after scoring 37 runs. Following the incident, Pant was taken to a nearby hospital for scans. While the results are still awaited, uncertainty looms over his availability for the remainder of the match. England all-rounder Liam Dawson shared his concern over Pant's condition and expressed doubts about his return.

“Hope he’s alright. Didn’t look great, that. Obviously, thoughts with him. He’s a big player for them. I don’t think we’ll see him again in this game,” Dawson said during the post-day press conference.

Former England captain Michael Atherton also weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the injury could potentially rule Pant out of not just the match but possibly the entire series. Pant was unable to walk unaided after the blow and had to be taken off the field on a golf cart.

"If he is out of the game... if he's out of the series, then that's a massive blow to India and puts the day in a different light. That 264 for four becomes 264 for five, and with that new ball due, there is a potential to knock India over reasonably swiftly tomorrow. But if he returns to bat, he could change the game. So there is an uncertainty which we don't know. But it looked like a quite serious injury, because you don't get carted off otherwise," Atherton said while speaking to Sky Sports.

By stumps on Day 1, India had posted 264 for 4, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur both unbeaten on 19. The visitors had been in a commanding position earlier in the day thanks to half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. Pant also contributed with a valuable 50-plus partnership alongside Sudharsan before being forced to leave the field. As India head into Day 2 with hopes of building a big first-innings total, Pant’s injury casts a shadow over their progress and could prove to be a crucial turning point in the match.