Major Blow for India: Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026; Surgery Imminent : Reports
HARSHIT RANA RULED OUT T20 WORLD CUP

Major Blow for India: Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026; Surgery Imminent : Reports

The injury occurred during the warm-up match when Rana was forced to abandon his spell after twice pulling out of his run-up. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Speaking on the eve of India’s tournament opener against the USA, captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed concern.
  • While the BCCI has yet to release an official statement, Mohammed Siraj is considered the frontrunner to join the 15-man squad.
Trending Photos

Major Blow for India: Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026; Surgery Imminent : Reports

India’s T20 World Cup campaign has suffered a significant setback as pacer Harshit Rana has been officially ruled out of the tournament. Sources have confirmed to India Today that the right-arm fast bowler sustained a severe knee injury during India’s warm-up fixture against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, February 4.

The Injury Incident

The injury occurred during the warm-up match when Rana was forced to abandon his spell after twice pulling out of his run-up. Having bowled just one over which conceded 16 runs, the pacer left the field clutching his right knee.

Medical documents indicate that a clinical assessment performed the following day revealed effusion, restricted movement, and lateral joint line tenderness. Subsequent scans confirmed a lateral meniscus tear. Following a consultation with renowned specialist Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala on February 6, Rana has been advised to undergo surgery, necessitating a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction

Speaking on the eve of India’s tournament opener against the USA, captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed concern while highlighting the team’s depth.

"Harshit does not look good. We will know today," Yadav stated. "If Harshit is ruled out, it will be a big blow. We will have to look at other combinations. But we have enough bench strength," he added.

Regarding a potential replacement, Suryakumar emphasized bowling merit over all-round capabilities: “We will look at which fast bowlers have performed well over the last one or two years, rather than focusing on bowlers who can bat. If you are expecting a No. 9 to hit out, then what are the top eight doing? We will try to pick the best option if Harshit Rana’s replacement is needed.”

Potential Replacements

While the BCCI has yet to release an official statement, Mohammed Siraj is considered the frontrunner to join the 15-man squad. Other options under consideration include Prasidh Krishna. The loss of Rana is particularly felt as he provided useful lower-order runs at No. 8 and No. 9, though the team management is prioritizing specialist bowling skill for the replacement.

Washington Sundar Fitness Watch

The Indian management is also closely monitoring Washington Sundar. The all-rounder, who has 254 runs and 51 wickets in 55 T20Is, has been out of action since January 11 after suffering a side strain.

Selectors are currently awaiting a final recovery report from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). Despite the injury, the 26-year-old remains a core part of India’s World Cup plans as of February 5. In better news for the squad, Tilak Varma has successfully returned to fitness and featured in both warm-up matches.

India is scheduled to begin its World Cup quest against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.

